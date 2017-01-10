﻿ DeVos critics devoted to private schools - for themselves - Watchdog.org

Six of the 10 Democratic members of the Senate panel that will consider the nomination of Betsy DeVos to be Education secretary attended private or parochial schools, or have children and grandchildren currently attending, the Daily Caller reports.

The Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee confirmation hearing, originally scheduled for Wednesday, was postponed until Jan. 17. That should give DeVos’ critics more time to scour late-filed financial disclosure forms and, perhaps, prepare responses to criticisms about the double-standard of opposing school choice for all while enthusiastically employing it for themselves and their loved ones.

