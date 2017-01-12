﻿ Dental therapy defeat in Arizona raises ethical questions - Watchdog.org

The victory lap dentists took in December over the defeat of dental therapy in Arizona was swift, but may have been a bit premature.

“NEWSFLASH: Dental Therapist Sunrise Application Fails!” a Facebook post by the Arizona Dental Association declared. The post claimed a “resounding victory for Arizona dentists.”

“We live to fight another day!” the association wrote on its website and in an email to members.

The group made no mention of improving access to dental care, the primary reason a coalition known as Dental Care for AZ filed the “sunrise application.” The coalition includes Native American tribes and rural health care interests, among others looking to broaden dental care options for more than 2 million underserved Arizonans with a new mid-level dental profession.

On Dec. 16, a legislative review committee rejected the request by an 8-1 vote.

The AZDA may get a fight, though. Dental Care for AZ plans to spend the coming months educating legislators, stakeholders and the public about the benefits of dental therapy, Watchdog.org has learned.

“Our efforts will continue as long as the urgent need for better access to high quality, affordable dental care continues in Arizona,” said Kristin Mizzi Angelone, a dental policy expert with the Pew Charitable Trusts, which is backing dental therapy efforts throughout the country.

“We will continue to work with the growing coalition in Arizona to increase access to care, especially in rural areas and tribal communities,” she said.

But even as dental therapy supporters regroup, new questions have arisen about certain people involved in the process that led to last month’s defeat.

In Arizona, the “sunrise review” process is the first step in the legislative process to expand medical scopes of practice and licensing. A 10-member Committee of Reference made up of House and Senate Health Committee members gets the applications in September, followed by hearings in December to determine whether the proposed regulations protect the public interest. Upon approval, the request goes through the normal legislative process.

The COR considered seven requests in the hearings. In addition to dental therapy, sunrise applications were submitted to establish art therapy regulation, community health worker certification, and changes to the scopes of practice for pharmacists, naturopathic physicians, nurse anesthetists and podiatrists.

Most requests sailed through the committee — even for art therapy, in part just to get the ball rolling in the Legislature.

But when it came to dental therapy, the committee spent two-and-a-half hours grilling each person who testified on details that are typically hashed out once the request reaches the next step in the Legislature — such as need, effectiveness and education requirements.

One of the more strident questioners was state Rep. Regina Cobb, a dentist who has practiced in Arizona for 23 years.

“Is there a test for [dental therapists]?” Cobb asked Kristen Boilini, a managing partner at Pivotal Policy Consulting and leading the Arizona coalition.

When Boilini tried to respond that dental therapy has only recently gained traction — only Minnesota so far has statewide educational and licensing standards — Cobb cut her off.

“You didn’t answer my question. Is there a test to prove competency?”

In an interview with Watchdog.org, Cobb defended her questions, saying she simply wants to protect patients, especially children and the elderly.

“Are we going to hand them an uneducated, untrained person, less trained than a dentist, and say, ‘We’re going to give the most vulnerable population this person’?” said Cobb. “Do they deserve anything less than what I get when I walk into a dental office? I don’t think so.”

Although the federal government lists 177 specific dental health shortage areas affecting 2.3 million Arizonans, Cobb reiterated her claim that Arizona does not have a dentist shortage, but rather too many barriers between dentists and patients which dental therapy does not fix.

It should come as no surprise that Cobb’s criticisms of dental therapy echo talking points of the American Dental Association and its state chapters, including AZDA.

Not only do both organizations strongly oppose the dental therapy profession, but each has close ties with Cobb.

For the past three years, Cobb has served on the ADA’s Council on Government Affairs, the national group’s lead advocacy and lobbying arm. She was named to the four-year term prior to her first election in 2014, meaning she has simultaneously served on the council while holding public office. During that time the council expressed concerns about the “unabated” effort to enact dental therapy in states.

Cobb told Watchdog.org she is stepping down from the council for her final year, citing scheduling reasons.

“There is no conflict of interest at this point because I don’t get any financial gain from any of this. I’ve always been a volunteer,” she said. “Whether it be on the Council of Government Affairs, whether I was president of the Dental Association, I didn’t get paid for any of that.”

Cobb is referring to her stint as president of the AZDA in 2008. She also chaired the state association’s Council on Government Affairs until taking office in 2015.

While the AZDA may not have had her on their direct payroll, the group has been Cobb’s top political campaign donor, accounting for about $14,000 of the $19,300 in total campaign contributions she received from the dental industry.

Cobb makes no apologies for accepting those campaign dollars.

“I’ve been a big advocate of the [Arizona] Dental Association and I will continue being that. Dentists know where my heart is,” said Cobb. “Whether they donate to me or not, it doesn’t affect how I vote. I will get donations from them because they know that my heart is always going to be there. And it’s always going to be in protection of the patient. And this is one of those issues I feel is protecting the patient.”

Craig Mauger, executive director of the nonprofit Michigan Campaign Finance Network, is more skeptical. Given the states’ different legislative cultures, he spoke in general terms about the possible risks when interests collide.

“In this case, it seems to show that power interest groups can gain from seeing key group members elected to the Legislature. This is something we’ve seen in Michigan,” Mauger said. “In general, lawmakers shouldn’t be splitting their time between representing the interests of their constituents and representing the interests of a professional association.”

And if it’s unavoidable, Mauger says there’s no shame in bowing out to avoid dueling professional responsibilities.

“I would say that lawmakers need to be open about how policy proposals affect their personal finances. If this proposal would have a definite and specific impact on the business of the lawmaker in question, that lawmaker should abstain from participating in the discussions. And the public should realize that there is value in having lawmakers not vote in situations where they are potentially conflicted.”

To be fair, most of the other committee members also received smaller campaign contributions from the AZDA.

This includes committee chair Sen. Nancy Barto, who cast the only vote in favor of dental therapy. Barto, in her closing remarks, expressed disappointment in the hearing’s outcome.

“I think there were a lot of reasons to vote no here that could have been overcome by the stakeholder process and satisfied through legislation,” Barto said. “But I do think we need to work together and promote that collaboration in the future.”