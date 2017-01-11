﻿ Court ruling endangers Louisiana charter schools - Watchdog.org

A state appeals court ruling has put funding at risk for more than 30 of Louisiana’s 148 charter schools.

AP reports that those schools’ were funded via a formula that distributes money to local districts. Earlier this week the state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal said it was a violation of the state constitution to fund state-chartered schools with money appropriated for local systems.

The case, which involves about $80 million in funding, is expected to be appealed to the state Supreme Court.

