﻿ Successes, challenges facing Vermont’s young children and families - Watchdog.org

MONTPELIER — Less than a week after becoming Vermont’s new governor, Phil Scott is already championing areas of action and concern outlined during his 2016 campaign, especially on issues of children and families.

At a Wednesday news conference at the Statehouse, Gov. Scott helped introduce a key report on Vermont children and families. He said his office and the Legislature will refer to the report’s findings during the year.

The report — titled “How Are Vermont’s Young Children and Families?” — is an annual publication of Building Bright Futures, a nonprofit public-private partnership.

Building Bright Futures collects data from many sources, examines it, and then bundles it as a “one-stop” source for Vermont data seekers, especially legislators and state agencies.

Scott spoke briefly about the report and praised the research that went into it.

“The well-being of children and their families is important, and the data in this report is an essential resource,” he said.

Scott noted that the welfare and healthy development of children, along with their families, should be every citizen’s concern.

“Ninety percent of a child’s brain develops before the age of 5,” Scott said. “This report makes visible the related issues affecting young children and families in Vermont.”

Scott stressed the importance of supporting a sustainable system of early child care, as well as good health and education for children and their families.

Following Scott, Building Bright Futures Executive Director Sarah Squirrell presented an overview of the key data in the report.

“While our 2016 report highlights success, it also points out where we need to do a better job of prioritizing the needs of our youngest generation and ensuring all of our children have a strong start and the chance to succeed,” Squirrell said.

Squirrell stressed that the report shows both successes and challenges in areas of family and social relationships, health and development, early care and learning, and the economic well-being of families.

“Examples of recent successes include the implementation of universal pre-K, increased early childhood immunization rates, and a steady decrease in the percent of Vermont families with young children living in poverty,” she said.

The report shows that Vermont is tied with Massachusetts in having the lowest percentage of uninsured children in the nation. “This is good news, too,” Squirrell said.

The group also found that the percentage of children living in poverty has declined.

“Just under 10 percent of children in Vermont, under age 5, live in poverty. This is a significant decrease from 19 percent in 2009,” she said.

But Squirrell wasn’t reluctant to talk about areas where the news was harsh or where improvement was needed.

“The rate of Vermont children under age 3 in protective custody is rising rapidly,” she said. “It increased by 62 percent between 2012 and 2014.”

She also spelled out areas in the report showing the most need, including better support for families in crisis, increasing access to quality child care, and ensuring that Vermont’s youngest children receive early childhood development screenings.

Perhaps of greatest concern to Squirrell is the statistic that Vermont children are experiencing two or more “adverse childhood experiences” — higher than the national average. Such experiences include trauma and abuse.

“The more adverse experiences children endure in early childhood, the greater the likelihood of health and development problems later in life,” she said. “Almost 14 percent of Vermont children had two or more of these experiences by age 5, and more than 26 percent Vermont children had two or more experiences by age 11.”

Squirrell noted that the report is a means to “start the conversation” about how the state spends when it comes to early childhood issues.

“We need more of a big picture with long-term thinking,” she said.