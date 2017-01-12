﻿ Feel-good sanctuary city status comes with risk for East Montpelier - Watchdog.org

East Montpelier is the latest Vermont community to consider sanctuary city status for illegal immigrants.

The move would allow activists to make a political statement without much real-world impact, but the label might also spark a response from the incoming Trump administration that could have real-world consequences.

So far, Montpelier and Winooski are the only two Vermont communities with sanctuary status, both started in 2016.

East Montpelier has approximately 2,500 residents and is not an ideal location, from a housing or economic standpoint, to be a good starting point for any substantial surge in immigration. By comparison, when the city of Rutland, with a population of about 17,000, recently decided to accept 100 Syrian and Iraqi refugees during the first year of a resettlement program, the backlash was substantial.

The initiative began in East Montpelier when the Select Board voted to hold a floor discussion and vote on Town Meeting Day in March.

Select Board member Carl Etnier, who helped launch the effort, admitted that the move would likely be more symbolic than it would tangibly change the situation for illegal immigrants, although there are potential substantive advantages such as making it safer for them to report a crime or make use of health and safety services.

He said the possibility of pursuing a larger immigrant population is on the table for the upcoming Town Meeting discussion.

Etnier said the latest draft of the resolution is not ready for public release, but essentially it instructs public employees to not ask for information regarding religion or immigration status when dealing with the public. It also asks them to “not cooperate with any state or federal immigration enforcement,” said Etnier.

The final part of it simply states that “we as residents of the town welcome refugees of all stripes, political, economic, religion, sexual orientation, et cetera,” he said.

He asserts that such a move would not constitute civil disobedience because, as far as he can tell, there is no federal law requiring municipalities to participate in immigration enforcement.

If the initiative is to go forward, it could open up the town for potential financial consequences if the new administration in Washington decided to block federal dollars going to communities that claim sanctuary status. So far, President-elect Donald Trump and his attorney general nominee, U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions, have both indicated they would consider blocking funds to such communities.

Etnier doesn’t rule out that possibility, acknowledging that a lot of town projects, including roads and other infrastructure, rely on federal funding.

“Those are useful to us, and if that question comes up then we will look at how important are these principles? How important is this declaration?” he said.

The move would likely irk some residents, even if sympathizers substantially outnumber critics. Etnier said that, as of Wednesday evening, the board received 10-to-1 positive email responses to the proposal.

The lone dissenter, he said, was resident Nancy Cook, who wrote “My husband and I are law-abiding citizens. We pay our taxes and follow all of the state and federal laws. If I am understanding you, you are suggesting that we ignore federal laws. Why? Why would you even suggest that this be brought up for discussion?”

William Notte, chairman of the Rutland Board of Aldermen, said Rutland’s refugee program and East Montpelier’s proposal is apples to oranges. The refugee program has legal status under federal immigration statutes, he said, while a sanctuary city is undermining those laws.

Notte said that while he sympathizes with those who are unhappy with current immigration law, he would endorse trying to change it rather than defying it.

Another pro-sanctuary argument by Etnier is to send a political message; it can help take away the fear of those, with illegal status, when reporting a crime, helping someone injured, or when contacting service personnel that might get them arrested and deported.