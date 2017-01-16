﻿ Nanny State of the Week: Public housing should go to the dogs - Watchdog.org

Nanny State of the Week: Public housing should go to the dogs

By   /   January 16, 2017  /   News  /   No Comments

Part 111 of 111 in the series Nanny State of the Week

Animal welfare organizations are raising the alarm at proposed rules announced by the District of Columbia Housing Authority that would govern pet ownership in public housing.

For more than ten years DCHA has prohibited pet ownership wholesale in public housing projects. Critics have long argued that this is an illegal restriction on low-income people who rely on government assistance. As the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals argues, “federal law guarantees residents of public housing the right to own a pet.”

Photo courtesy of the Animal Allies Rescue Foundation

BARKING UP THE RIGHT TREE: Advocates say Washington, D.C.’s new animal regulations on public housing would encourage people to shop at puppy mills rather than adopt animals.

In response to the ASPCA and the Humane Rescue Alliance’s argument that the current restrictions are illegal, DCHA unveiled new rules that would allow pet ownership in public housing, but with restrictions. Residents are allowed to own up to two pets, but no animals — including dogs — may weigh more than 40 pounds or be taller than 15 inches.

The ASPCA and HRA argue that the limits are unacceptable and are running campaigns to change the proposed rules.

The HRA says that the height and weight limit “eliminates the overwhelming majority of animals (80%) in Humane Rescue Alliance adoptions centers, therefore prohibiting DCHA residents from taking advantage of low cost adoption fees offered by organizations like ours.”

If the limits stand, the welfare organizations say low-income residents will turn disproportionately to breeders rather than adoption centers, which does little to alleviate the overwhelming need in the district for adoptive parents. Adoption centers also spay and neuter pets for prospective parents, which means that an adoption is a better option for low-income residents, as the associated costs are lower.

As with the nationwide proposed tobacco ban in public housing, this is another example of nannies using their power — and the power of government purse strings — to limit certain life choices that could be made by low-income people in need of public housing. Many policies are left up to individual buildings and their managers, and imposing these universal restrictions severely limits the choices available to low-income residents.

The ASPCA and HRA are encouraging their members to write to the Office of the General Counsel to protest the restrictions. Public comments will be accepted until Jan. 20.

Part of 111 in the series Nanny State of the Week
  1. Nanny-state state of the week: MD may become first to ban Vaportinis
  2. Nanny-state city of the week: Minneapolis wants to ban take-out trays
  3. Skim is in: CT lawmakers want to ban whole milk in day cares
  4. Nanny state of the week: Fairfax, VA, wants to limit the right to assemble
  5. Nanny state of the week: SC — and Schumer — for duplicative efforts to ban powdered alcohol
  6. Nanny of the Week: Virginia hoses down car wash fundraisers
  7. Nanny of the Week: Even a summertime trip to the beach can’t be nanny-free
  8. Nanny of the week: Federal authorities think feral cats can read signs
  9. Nanny of the week: Cambridge wants to ban ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft
  10. Nanny-stater of the week: NY lawmaker wants to ban photos with tigers
  11. Nanny-stater of the Week: Who needs cupcakes and candy? Here, have a pencil
  12. Nanny-stater of the week: Fargo limits kids to less than four shots of juice per day
  13. Nanny-stater of the week: Wisconsin towns fight repeal of bow ban
  14. Nanny of the week: No fun in the sun, thanks to Congress and FDA
  15. Nanny-stater of the week: DOT to ban cell phone use on planes
  16. Nanny of the week: The out-of-control trend of arresting non-helicopter moms
  17. Nanny of the Week: Vermont city could ban ‘human activity’
  18. Nanny of the Week: Mississippi makes bird feeders illegal – by accident
  19. Nanny of the week: MO town bans breastfeeding near pools
  20. Nanny of the Week: School bans lip balm, 11 year-old girl fights back
  21. Watchdog.org blows lid off Vermont’s bake sale brownie ban
  22. Nanny of the Week: Seattle imposes fine on residents who throw away food
  23. Nanny of the Week: California bans plastic bags
  24. Nanny of the week: Maybe this time it will be different for Chicago
  25. Nanny of the Week: Florida growls at craft breweries’ growlers
  26. Nanny of the Week: Massachusetts town seeking to ban tobacco faces uprising from residents
  27. Nanny of the Week: Proposed bans on Thanksgiving Day shopping
  28. Nanny of the week: U.S. government bans ‘Comfyballs’ underwear
  29. Nanny of the Week: Better take down those holiday decorations
  30. Nanny of the week: Towns ban sledding
  31. Nanny of the Week: New York City plans to ban out-of-state cars
  32. Nanny of the Week: Snow-shoveling teens get in trouble with the law
  33. Nanny of the Week: Get caught wearing yoga pants three times, go to jail for life
  34. Nanny of the Week: Georgia lawmaker wants to ban mermaids, werewolves, other fictional creatures from real life
  35. Nanny State of the Week: Endangering manatees in Florida
  36. Nanny of the Week: Christie caves to protectionist gravestone proposal in N.J.
  37. Nanny of the Week: Don’t mix beer and ice cream – because of the children
  38. Nanny of the Week: Is the minimum wage a nanny state policy?
  39. Nanny of the Week: Republican in NY backs cat declawing ban
  40. Nanny of the Week: NJ continues ban on self-serve gasoline, because sometimes it snows
  41. Nanny of the Week: Bernie Sanders is coming for your deodorant
  42. Nanny of the Week: Will babies confuse beer for their binkies?
  43. Nanny of the Week: Weeds will prevail in Maryland lawn care ban
  44. Nanny State of the Week: FDA bans trans-fats
  45. Nanny State of the Week: L.A. plans to jail unlicensed street vendors
  46. Nanny ST8 of the Week: Anti-government messages not allowed on license plates
  47. Nanny State of the Week: Helicopters, horses and New York City
  48. Nanny State of the Week: Lawsuit challenges Seattle trash snooping
  49. Nanny State of the Week: Town officials mandate mowing
  50. Nanny State of the Week: Florida county sends environmental specialist to investigate BBQ
  51. Nanny State: Despite menu nannies, Americans still fat!
  52. Nanny State of the Week: New York City’s ban on Styrofoam hurts businesses, consumers
  53. Nanny State of the Week: Colorado Springs may ban sitting in public places
  54. Nanny State of the Week: New York’s soda ban could be back — but for kids only
  55. Nanny State of the Week: D.C. flexing licensing muscles at personal trainers
  56. Nanny State of the Week: Hammock bans mean no hanging out on college campuses
  57. Nanny State of the Week: County can use same lawn treatments it banned residents from using
  58. Nanny State of the Week: Pols want to ban daily fantasy sports
  59. Nanny State of the Week: Bay Area bureaucrats ban fireplaces, wood stoves
  60. Nanny State of the Week: Halloween for the politically correct only
  61. Nanny State of the Week: Governments lag behind the public on orca captivity ban
  62. Nanny State of the Week: New York might accidentally ban makeup
  63. Nanny State of the Week: California could be first state to apply no-fly list to guns
  64. Nanny State of the Week: University may block social media app in futile effort to combat racism
  65. Nanny State of the Week: City fines residents for chipped paint, mismatched curtains
  66. Nanny State of the Week: No Christmas in Bethlehem this year
  67. Nanny State of the Week: Connecticut may outlaw smoking in many cars
  68. Nanny State of the Week: Town inspection checks whether you cleaned your toilet
  69. Nanny State of the Week: Minnesota men facing felony charges for selling beer
  70. Nanny State of the Week: City rewrites law to block theater from getting liquor license
  71. Nanny State of the Week: FDA goes beyond the pale, prepares to ban teen tanning
  72. Nanny State of the Week: Charleston’s storied history is off-limits to the unlicensed
  73. Nanny State of the Week: Feds marketing food stamps with bingo games, TV ads
  74. Nanny State of the Week: No sipping and selling for Alabama winemakers
  75. Nanny State of the Week: Jail time for texting while walking in New Jersey
  76. Nanny State of the Week: In time for Opening Day, cities ban chewing tobacco at ballparks
  77. Nanny State of the Week: Feds send LSD Ale on a long, strange trip
  78. Nanny State of the Week: Happy Tax Day! Now get ready to pay more to file
  79. Nanny State of the Week: A state license for breast-feeding advice?
  80. Nanny State of the Week: School officials bully kids with ban on skinny jeans
  81. Nanny State of the Week: FDA fries family’s potato chip business with new cooking oil mandates
  82. Nanny State of the Week: CFPB knows what is best for your personal finances
  83. Nanny State of the Week: City cracks down on crawfish boils after mayor’s aide complains
  84. Nanny State of the Week: Florida couple still fighting for their vegetable garden
  85. Nanny State of the Week: State lawmakers to decide where you can get an Uber in Boston
  86. Nanny State of the Week: Businesses can’t sell parking spaces to Braves fans
  87. Nanny State of the Week: OK, everybody’s foam toys, out of the pool
  88. Nanny State of the Week: Get out of the pool!
  89. Nanny State of the Week: Common sense goes to the dogs in Phoenix
  90. Nanny State Of The Week: It’s nanny-on-nanny in Portland pot dispute
  91. Nanny State of the Week: Your pool isn’t cool
  92. Nanny State of the Week: You can’t be trusted to rent to your family
  93. Nanny State of the Week: Protecting pub crawlers from themselves
  94. Nanny State of the Week: Government fingerprints on your beer bottle
  95. Nanny State of the Week: Swimming with dolphins? Not if NOAA gets its way
  96. Nanny State of the Week: Keep your kids off the trees
  97. Nanny State of the Week: No property rights without paperwork
  98. Nanny State of the Week: Chicken nannies hatch new regulations
  99. Environmental nannies can’t regulate cow farts — yet
  100. Nanny State of the Week: Silence is golden in Worcester
  101. Nanny State of the Week: Land regulation trampling on cultural history
  102. Nanny State of the Week: New Jersey’s great leaf-blowing war
  103. Nanny State of the Week: New York bans homesharing ads
  104. Nanny State of the Week: Food truck destruction by the health nannies
  105. Nanny State of the Week: Chicago tries again with plastic bag tax
  106. Nanny State of the Week: Butts out in public housing
  107. Nanny State of the Week: Baltimore closes in on toy gun ban
  108. Nanny State of the Week: D.C. nannycrats ‘sting’ Airbnb
  109. Nanny State of the Week: Pursuing porn in the Palmetto State
  110. Nanny State of the Week: Too much summer fun on New Jersey lakes
  111. Nanny State of the Week: Public housing should go to the dogs

Click here to LEARN HOW TO STEAL OUR STUFF!

Kevin Glass is Director of Policy and Outreach at the Franklin Center. He has covered politics and policy in Washington, D.C. for eight years. A graduate of Colgate University, Kevin has served as Assistant Managing Editor at the Washington Examiner and Managing Editor at Townhall. He has been published by National Review, The American Spectator, and The Atlantic, among others. He lives in Washington, D.C.

  • Sign-up for our Watchdog.org email list to receive the latest news and in-depth coverage.

﻿