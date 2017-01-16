﻿ Nanny State of the Week: Public housing should go to the dogs - Watchdog.org

Animal welfare organizations are raising the alarm at proposed rules announced by the District of Columbia Housing Authority that would govern pet ownership in public housing.

For more than ten years DCHA has prohibited pet ownership wholesale in public housing projects. Critics have long argued that this is an illegal restriction on low-income people who rely on government assistance. As the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals argues, “federal law guarantees residents of public housing the right to own a pet.”

In response to the ASPCA and the Humane Rescue Alliance’s argument that the current restrictions are illegal, DCHA unveiled new rules that would allow pet ownership in public housing, but with restrictions. Residents are allowed to own up to two pets, but no animals — including dogs — may weigh more than 40 pounds or be taller than 15 inches.

The ASPCA and HRA argue that the limits are unacceptable and are running campaigns to change the proposed rules.

The HRA says that the height and weight limit “eliminates the overwhelming majority of animals (80%) in Humane Rescue Alliance adoptions centers, therefore prohibiting DCHA residents from taking advantage of low cost adoption fees offered by organizations like ours.”

If the limits stand, the welfare organizations say low-income residents will turn disproportionately to breeders rather than adoption centers, which does little to alleviate the overwhelming need in the district for adoptive parents. Adoption centers also spay and neuter pets for prospective parents, which means that an adoption is a better option for low-income residents, as the associated costs are lower.

As with the nationwide proposed tobacco ban in public housing, this is another example of nannies using their power — and the power of government purse strings — to limit certain life choices that could be made by low-income people in need of public housing. Many policies are left up to individual buildings and their managers, and imposing these universal restrictions severely limits the choices available to low-income residents.

The ASPCA and HRA are encouraging their members to write to the Office of the General Counsel to protest the restrictions. Public comments will be accepted until Jan. 20.