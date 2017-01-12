﻿ Georgia politicians not getting the message on school choice - Watchdog.org
January 12, 2017

Atlanta Journal-Constitution columnist Kyle Wingfield wonders how much clearer Georgia voters need to make it that they are in favor of more school choice, because the state’s politicians don’t seem to be taking notice.

“The electorate could hardly speak more clearly about the issue,” he writes. “The latest cry comes from the AJC’s pre-legislative session poll, which found 61 percent of Georgians favor expanding options for parents and students.”

But that support is not reflected in legislative action. “Virtually no one expects a meaningful school-choice bill to pass,” in the session that began last week, Wingfield concludes.

