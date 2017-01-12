﻿ Analysis: Vermont’s new governor completes busy first week in office - Watchdog.org

With week one of his first term in the history books, Gov. Phil Scott has begun to make good on key campaign promises, but he still has a lot of work and consensus building ahead.

Scott, the first Republican to serve as Vermont’s governor since 2010, spent the week addressing issues ranging from the economy and government efficiency to children’s welfare and the opiate epidemic.

He also issued a flurry of executive orders and filled several cabinet positions.

On day one, Scott signed four executive orders that quickly set the tone and tenor of the new administration.

Kicking off the round of new orders was the “Governor’s Strategic Goals,” an order that directs all state agencies and departments to strengthen the state’s economy, make living in Vermont more affordable and protect vulnerable Vermonters of all ages.

Though largely symbolic, the order has considerable weight because it gives marching orders for state bureaucrats to follow. Scott aide Ethan Latour said the action kicked off the new administration in a big way.

“Gov. Scott emphasized the importance of the executive order in cementing the economy and affordability as the clear priorities of his administration,” Latour said.

Opiate epidemic

Opiate addiction, labeled a “full-blown heroin crisis” by former Gov. Peter Shumlin, demanded Scott’s immediate attention. The new governor’s second executive order established a new Opioid and Coordination Council and created a director of drug policy.

“The council’s primary mission will be to eliminate red tape and ensure full inter agency and intra agency coordination between state and local governments and facilitate implementation of opiate addiction prevention, treatment and enforcement action plans in communities throughout the state,” the order states.

While the new council will integrate with the already-existing Governor’s Substance Abuse Council, it differs in its mission; it will focus on “strengthening Vermont’s response (specifically) to the opiate crisis.”

In his Jan. 5 inauguration speech, Scott stressed the need for a statewide convention to address the drug abuse crisis, but no additional details have been offered. During the campaign he said the crisis had hit his own extended family, and his campaign web site laments the correlation between addiction to opiates and “crime, poverty and uncertainty in our neighborhoods.”

The workings of government

The third executive order seeks to fix government efficiency problems by establishing the Governor’s Government Modernization and Efficiency Team. Streamlining agencies and processes was a popular theme of the Phil Scott campaign.

“Today you must go to three different departments to register a business; you cannot track state expenditures or reliably conduct most business with the state online; and no one can view all of the services for which they are eligible on a single website. Have you ever wondered why?” Scott asked.

The new efficiency team, which will play an advisory role, is responsible for auditing state agencies and departments to identify waste, fraud and abuse. Among other duties, the team will participate in the budgeting process, examine the state’s information technology planning, streamline processes and develop a “digital government strategy focused on Vermonters.”

The fourth executive order creates a government improvement effort called PIVOT, short for Program to Improve Vermonter Outcomes Together. PIVOT will support the implementation of the Government Modernization and Efficiency Team’s recommendations.

New appointments

The first week in office also marked the appointments of some of Scott’s cabinet members:

Michael Snyder was reappointed commissioner of Forest, Parks and Recreation.

Jolinda LaClair was appointed as director of Drug Abuse Prevention.

Mary Kate M. Mohlman was appointed the director of Health Reform.

Sam Lincoln was appointed deputy commissioner of Forests Parks and Recreation, and

Darwin Thompson was named commissioner of Information and Innovation.

“My entire cabinet, extended cabinet and senior leadership team is already hard at work for Vermonters, and each of these appointees will be a great addition to our team,” Scott announced on day two of his term.

Early signs of dissent

While the governor’s first week on the job was generally upbeat, new Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe, D/P-Chittenden, pushed back against Scott’s claim in his inaugural address that Vermonters shared a “crisis of affordability.” Ashe said there are really two Vermonts — one for those that have and the other for those that don’t.

“There’s the other Vermont, (and it’s) inhabited by people experiencing a very different kind of life,” Ashe said, referring to wealth inequities in the state.

New House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, D-South Hero, also didn’t wait to question Scott’s agenda. She told reporters following his inaugural speech that the governor’s agenda of increasing access to early childhood education, making college education more affordable and cleaning up Vermont’s streams and lakes was a tall order considering the current state budget deficit, estimated at $70 million.

Appearances

Rounding out his first week, Scott made numerous public appearances.

On Wednesday, the governor met with Building Bright Futures, a private-public partnership charged with collecting data for use by state agencies, legislators and community groups. The event at the Statehouse highlighted the group’s annual report on the status of Vermont’s young children and their families.

At a food co-op in Montpelier, the governor attended the unveiling of SunCommon’s solar carport, a type of “solar canopy” erected for use by co-op customers. Scott said the photovoltaic cell-infused structure can be used for homeowners for charging their own electric vehicles. “This is the way of the future,” he said.

To the consternation of some, Scott affirmed that he will continue the Shumlin administration’s goal of getting Vermont to 90 percent renewable power sources by the year 2050.

Rob Roper, president of the Ethan Allen Institute, told Watchdog that the goal conflicts with Scott’s strong opposition to industrial scale wind farms, including a proposed moratorium on industrial wind development.

“Democrats are ideologically devoted to meeting their goal of getting 90 percent of Vermont’s energy from renewable sources by 2050, and wind turbines are a big part of that plan,” Roper said.

Business conflict?

During the 2016 campaign, Scott was ready to take the critics’ brickbats about the perception of a conflict of interest relating to his construction business.

In particular, critics noted that the governor’s family-owned business, DuBois Construction, did business with the state. Scott defused the issue by selling his shares of the business to co-owner Donald DuBois, as well as to Jeff Newton, the company’s general manager.