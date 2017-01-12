﻿ Retired judges' recusal proposal again tries to silence speech - Watchdog.org

MADISON, Wis. – Some of the same judges who actively chilled conservative speech are petitioning to do it again – all, once more, in the name of “good government.”

More than 50 retired judges filed a petition this week with the Wisconsin Supreme Court urging “strong new rules” on recusal. There’s just too much money in Wisconsin’s judicial elections, the 54 former judges assert, and that money is currying favor with like-minded arbiters.

The petition seeks to slash the amount of contributions that would trigger judicial disqualifications. A Supreme Court justice, for instance, would be forced to step away from a case involving an individual (or his lawyer) who contributed $10,000 or more to the justice’s campaign. The limit is $2,500 for Appeals Court judges, $1,000 for Circuit Court judges, and $500 for Municipal Court adjudicators.

In 2015, the Legislature increased limits on direct contributions to judicial candidates and their campaign committees to $6,000 for

circuit court candidates in large counties and to $20,000 for Supreme Court candidates. Also in 2015, the state Supreme Court ruled that an individual or organization engaged in issue advocacy may coordinate with the campaign in any fashion, with no limits on what it may spend, without any obligation to report the source of its funds.

The retired judges want to rewrite of the recusal rules laid out by the Supreme Court in 2010, rules narrowly adopted (4-3) by the conservative majority. In Wisconsin, judges do not have to withdraw from cases involving donors to their campaigns, that such contributions don’t necessarily lead to bias on the bench.

The former judges, many of whom serve as reserve judges, also want to restrict contributions in the aggregate over two terms.

“The rule applies to campaign contributions made both during the judge’s term and during the immediately preceding term,” the petition proposes.

“As money in elections becomes more predominant, citizens rightly ask whether justice is for sale,” the petition states.

Citizens, too, have a right to ask just where the judges who signed the petition are coming from. Many of them have long judicial records of restraining, if not silencing, speech – at least right-of-center expression.

Speech police

Among the signers is Gerald Nichol, former Dane County judge and chairman of the Government Accountability Board, the now-defunct speech cop that partnered with left-leaning prosecutors of Wisconsin’s infamous “John Doe II” investigation.

Nichol, who supported the unconstitutional probe until the bitter end, once said of the investigation’s predawn armed raids on the homes of conservative citizens never charged with any wrongdoing, “I don’t have a problem with the way we played that role,” he said. “It obviously angered one specific party.”

Nichol, one of six retired judges who presided over the old GAB, still insisted that the GAB acted in a supporting role in the sweeping John Doe investigation. But court documents show the GAB was more than a bit player in this partisan probe.

The search warrants used in the raids were executed based on the request of GAB special investigator Dean Nickel, who filed the affidavit for probable cause. Francis Schmitz, the John Doe special prosecutor, was originally hired by the GAB as a special investigator on the case.

Nichol’s supporters point to the fact that he was elected as a Republican district attorney for Dane County years ago. First Amendment advocates counter that Republicans have been known to stifle speech, too.

John Doe judge

Former Court of Appeals Judge Neal Nettesheim also signed the petition. Nettesheim served as the judge of the secret investigation that overlapped with John Doe II. He presided over an investigation that began with a discrepancy in a Milwaukee County veterans fund and widened into a politically charged probe into aides and associates of Republican Gov. Scott Walker. At the time, Walker was Milwaukee County executive running for his first term as governor.

Walker aide Cindy Archer was swept up in “John Doe I.”

Like Walker, Archer was never charged with any wrongdoing.

That didn’t stop John Doe investigators from hounding her, harassing her and interrogating her on multiple occasions over the course of many months, according to Archer’s civil rights lawsuit now before the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

In September 2011, law enforcement officers showed up at her Madison home and conducted an early morning armed raid.

Archer’s attorneys allege Nettesheim did not review the documents in the warrant request, and that he may not have even signed it. They say documents show the judge was working on another case elsewhere the day the warrant was signed.

“They even launched an armed, pre-dawn raid of Ms. Archer’s home based on a warrant that they knew was not reviewed by, and may not have been signed by, an impartial magistrate,” Archer’s appeals court filing states. “And this may be just the tip of the iceberg, as secrecy orders have greatly hampered pre-discovery case investigation.”

Thomas Barland, an Eau Claire County judge for 33 years and former chairman of the Government Accountability Board, also signed the petition on recusals. Barland’s name is on the famous court decisions that declared unconstitutional the GAB’s patchwork of contribution restrictions and various campaign finance rules and regulations.

“The United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit ruled that the aggregate contribution limit on individuals for donations given to organizations making independent expenditures was unconstitutional,” according to Ballotpedia. The court ordered a district court judge to enter a permanent injunction against the limits on free speech that Barland helped enact.

More than one-fifth of the judges that signed the petition for stricter recusal rules served on the ultra-liberal Dane County Circuit Court, including Judge Maryann Sumi. Sumi made national headlines in 2011, when she issued a restraining order against Walker’s Act 10, the legislative package that reformed Wisconsin’s public sector collective-bargaining laws. Multiple courts eventually upheld Act 10 and the process of enacting it.

Frustrating voter will

Rick Esenberg of the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty says the recusal petition presents a number of constitutional problems.

The petition imposes a “tremendous burden on speech” for judges and those who support them in Wisconsin’s judicial elections, Esenberg said.

“I don’t think any lawyer would make a contribution because you don’t want to put yourself in a case where you lose a judge you respect and admire enough to support,” said Esenberg, president of the Milwaukee-based free-market public interest law firm. “Maybe that’s what the petitioners want, but it seems to be inconsistent with Wisconsin’s system of electing judges.”

And the petition, on its own terms, doesn’t go far enough. There is no provision for recusal of judges on cases involving people or groups that spent money opposing a judge.

Case in point, Appeals Court Judge JoAnne Kloppenburg.

The recusal petition arises in the wake of the left’s indignation over state Supreme Court justices David Prosser (since retired) and Michael Gableman declining to step aside from the 2015 case declaring John Doe II unconstitutional. John Doe prosecutors and their supporters claimed the justices benefited from the millions of dollars in issue advocacy spending by some targets of the John Doe.

But what of Kloppenburg’s decision not to recuse in the appeals court ruling against conservative targets who challenged the validity of the John Doe probe? Kloppenburg, a liberal judge supported by unions and other progressive groups, ran unsuccessfully against Prosser in 2010, in an election that counted millions of dollars in special interest money on both sides.

Documents obtained by Wisconsin Watchdog show prosecutors and a particularly partisan member of the GAB, Shane Falk, hoped to game the system long before the controversial investigation went to court by laying out a strategy to force recusal of conservative Supreme Court justices while making sure liberal Kloppenburg did not step aside.

In a Nov. 27, 2013, email, Falk sounded confident that Kloppenburg would not recuse, but he urged Schmitz, the special prosecutor, to talk with her about the judge’s potential conflict problem.

In that same email, Falk encouraged the special prosecutor to “keep up the great work and stay strong.”

Beyond the First Amendment principles at stake is the impact such strict recusal rules would have on representative democracy in Wisconsin, Esenberg said.

“Voters elected these particular judges. … When judges are forced to recuse themselves, the will of the voters to that extent is being frustrated,” he said. “There are cases in which sometimes you have to recuse. But I have always argued that the bar for recusal has to be higher for the Supreme Court for that reason.”