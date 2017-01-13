﻿ Oconomowoc schools comms director placed on paid administrative leave - Watchdog.org

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — The communications and marketing director for the Oconomowoc Area School District has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the the investigation of her consulting work for the Cambridge School District in advance of its Nov. 8 spending referendum.

In an email sent to Wisconsin Watchdog on Wednesday, Oconomowoc Area School District Superintendent Roger Rindo said Kate Winckler, the district’s comms director, is on leave while official look into allegations that she did consulting work for another district during the Oconomowoc district’s normal business hours.

“Ms. Winckler has been placed on Administrative Leave while the School District considers the legal and personnel implications of the issues which have been presented to the District,” Rindo wrote. “As you know, personnel matters are confidential and there is little more that can be disclosed at this time.”

Winckler’s paid administrative leave began on Jan. 9, after Winckler returned from a week of vacation. Winckler earns $75,378 annually in her position with the Oconomowoc district, according to Rindo.

Winckler did not respond to requests for a comment regarding her leave status.

The investigation by the Oconomowoc School District began after an open records request by Watchdog uncovered Winckler’s consulting work for the Cambridge district.

Winckler, under the company name School Creatives, signed an agreement with the outside district to provide public relations expertise, including the creation and editing of promotional materials. The Cambridge district paid her $1,572.50 for the work.

Email communications between Winckler and the district prior to Nov. 14 showed her sending more than 40 emails and doing work for the Cambridge during the Oconomowoc district’s normal business hours.

For example, at 8:25 a.m. Oct. 7, Winckler responded to a request from Mary Kay Raether, a Cambridge schools employee, to check the design of “business cards” to be handed out at Homecoming events. After Winckler said she liked the design, Raether emailed again about an hour later to ask if the cards were “too busy.” At 1:07 p.m., Winckler agreed and offered to make changes. At 3:28 p.m., Winckler sent the revised cards back to Raether for approval.

When her consulting activities were first reported, Winckler said in a statement that the Cambridge school district was her only outside client. “I did my best to keep the work confined to evenings, weekends, and the occasional lunch break during the day when I could answer an email or take a phone call,” Winckler said in December.

In Wisconsin, school districts can ask voters to exceed state-imposed revenue caps designed to keep property taxes down. The Cambridge referendum asking for an additional $1.6 million annually was approved with 65 percent of the vote.



While Winckler was consulting for the Cambridge school district, the Oconomowoc school district also was going to referendum to ask voters to approve $54.9 million in borrowing for new construction and school renovations. That referendum was approved 55 percent to 45 percent.

Oconomowoc School Board President Donald Wiemer confirmed in a phone message that the school board has been notified of Winckler being placed on administrative leave. “The superintendent has advised the board that he did place her on administrative leave while he is doing his due diligence with the investigation,” Wiemer said.

The Oconomowoc school board is expected to discuss the matter with the superintendent in closed session at its next meeting on Jan. 17.