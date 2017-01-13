﻿ Carbon tax status uncertain after first week in session - Watchdog.org

A week into the legislative session there is still no clear answer if Vermont Democrats will take up a measure to create a carbon tax, one of the most anticipated political contests of the new year.

Proponents argue that the tax would help curb climate change; critics say it will hinder economic development and hurt poor and middle-class households.

Earlier in the week, House Energy and Technology Committee chair Stephen Carr, D-Brandon, told Watchdog that he did not think it likely his committee would see a carbon tax bill this session.

Ethan Allen Institute think-tank President Rob Roper said he thinks legislators will be reluctant to bring it up, but he also doesn’t rule it out.

Roper suggested that if a carbon tax measure emerges, it would probably start in the Senate Natural Resources and Energy Committee, where Sen. John Rodgers, D-Essex-Orleans, would likely be the only dissenting vote.

“All but Rodgers are reliable climate warriors,” Roper wrote on his blog. “Though [Sen. Mark] MacDonald indicated some skittishness about the carbon tax after incumbents in his Orange County district, Reps. Patsy French, Sarah Buxton, Susan Hatch-Davis, all lost re-election bids largely over the carbon tax issue.”

The House Energy and Technology Committee, with only two Republican members, may also lack any significant carbon tax opposition. Carr, Robert Forguites, D-Springfield, the committee’s clerk, and committee member Rep. Michael Yantachka, D-Charlotte, were all sponsors of a joint resolution last year asking Gov. Peter Shumlin and the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative member states to discuss implementation of a carbon tax.

The committee’s vice chair, Burlington Democrat Curt McCormack, is an adamant supporter of a carbon tax.

Committee member Robin Chestnut-Tangerman, P-Middletown Springs, is generally supportive of a carbon tax, but he said he’s against Vermont going it alone.

Rep. Laura Sibilia, I-Dover, did not return Watchdog’s call, but she holds a 90 percent score from the Vermont Conservation Voters, which supports a carbon tax.

The committee’s only two likely opponents are Rep. Corey Parent, R-St. Albans, and Rep. Warren Van Wyck, R-Ferrisburgh.

Parent told Watchdog that he has heard that some in the House remain interested in attempting to sponsor a carbon tax bill.

“I don’t know if it’s the 80 cents per gallon of gas version [that was talked about last year], but I’ve heard some rumblings that something might be coming down the line,” he said.

Parent said it may go first to the House Ways and Means Committee.

“They argue that Vermont has an opportunity [to show how it can be done right],” said Parent. “I don’t want to do experiments. We have had a governor who chose to do that. People are sick of having experiments.”

Wyck told Watchdog that he hasn’t personally heard anything regarding a carbon tax bill, but added that doesn’t mean it isn’t being talked about. He reiterated that he would certainly be against such a proposal.

The Ethan Allen Institute’s Roper said any carbon tax proposal would likely fall to Gov. Phil Scott’s promised veto. Then it would take a two-thirds vote to override, which Roper doesn’t see as likely with all 54 Republicans and some Democrats probably voting no.

Such a scenario assumes that a bill emerges at all. Roper said he would welcome such a move because it would force supporters out in the open.