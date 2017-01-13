﻿ Vermont lawmakers aim to delay Act 46 - Watchdog.org

Vermont House members have proposed two bills that look to extend the state’s Act 46 school district consolidation deadlines by one year while giving local school boards greater freedom to determine their governance structure.

“This needs a timeout,” H.7 sponsor Rep. Mary Morrissey, R-Bennington, told Watchdog. “There will be winners and losers. Districts need time to responsibly understand the financial and quality situation they’ll have.”

Act 46 is controversial in part due to the role small schools and school choice play in Vermont’s identity. The law aims at consolidating school districts and supervisory unions in order to share services and cut costs. While the bill states there is no intention to shut down small schools, the likelihood of such cuts in the future have been discussed as logical cost-saving options.

July 1, 2017, begins a series of homestead tax cut incentives for towns that have already consolidated. As of now, schools that do not consolidate before July 1, 2019 are ineligible for any tax benefits and could face forced consolidation.

Since Act 46 passed in 2015, there has been a disconnect between the intention of the law as legislators understood it and the way it has been interpreted by the Agency of Education. The state took a more rigid stance than lawmakers expected, tightly controlling the options local boards could work with for consolidation.

“Many legislators feel that the original bill did allow for flexibility in governance structures, but that the Agency of Education wasn’t interpreting the bill as we intended — hence the push to put such an amendment in statute,” said state Rep. Michael Mrowicki, D-Putney, sponsor of H.15.

Mary Jo Teetor, chair of the Poultney School Board and member of the proposed Quarry Valley Unified Union District, said that the extra year and increased governance control will be beneficial. “We’re really feeling the pressure,” she told Watchdog.

Orriginally, the QVUUD’s approval depended on successful votes in the towns of Poultney, West Rutland and Proctor. However, because of changes mandated by the Agency of Education, the merger must also be approved by Middletown Springs and Wells. This increases the likelihood that the plan will fail, because it is dependent on every single town approving the merger by popular vote.

“They’re requiring us to act as one. If the vote fails in even one town, we can’t move forward. (The one-year extension) would give us more time to regroup,” Teetor said. “They’ve been holding this threat over our heads, and it has got everybody afraid.”

Morrissey said her push to extend the Act 46 penalty deadline is due largely to the state’s failure to provide local boards with the ability to accurately predict costs of merging.

During Act 46 negotiations, she said, the secretary of education promised that local boards would have access to a computer program that allowed them to plug in financials for different merging scenarios.

“It’s been promised and promised and they couldn’t provide it. Without an accurate program in place to predict numbers, we’re without the ability to get reliable answers. To make decisions without this knowledge is ridiculous,” Morrissey said.

Haley Dover, Agency of Education public information officer, said the program Morrissey referred to is likely the Picus Report, which was commissioned by the Joint Fiscal Office, not the Agency of Education. The January 2016 report included the Vermont School Finance Adequacy Model, a spreadsheet model that local boards could use to predict property tax changes in various merger situations.

Steve Sanborn, a state coordinator working with Rutland-area Act 46 boards, told Watchdog that the program did, in fact, exist, but was found to be unreliable. “It was a comparison type tool to predict taxes five years from now in various merger situations,” he said. “The model didn’t work well, and we set it aside.”

Sanborn said that no program has taken its place, but that “local business managers have been creating estimates. It’s not hard-and-fast, but can show broadly a scale of what would work.” Sanborn has been working as a coordinator for over a year-and-a-half, working with eight different studies around the state.

Morrissey said that rough numbers aren’t good enough. “If these numbers aren’t accurate, they don’t mean anything. We’re just creating a bigger problem.”