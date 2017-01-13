﻿ How charter school stances could affect Boston mayoral race - Watchdog.org

Although two leading candidates for mayor of Boston opposed the unsuccessful effort to expand charter schools in Massachusetts, the way they expressed their opposition to Question 2 could play a role in how voters choose between them.

City Councilor Tito Jackson, who announced his candidacy Thursday, “was the backbone of the cause,” anti-charter parent Kristin Johnson told the Boston Herald.

The Herald cited other parents describing Jackson as “the higher-profile, more impassioned champion of public schools.”

Dawn Foye, parent of a student at a KIPP Academy charter school, took Jackson to task for offering no hope to parents with children on wait lists.

“I wouldn’t vote for him for councilor and I wouldn’t vote for him for mayor,” Foye told the Herald. “Mayor [Martin J.] Walsh wasn’t a proponent for Yes on 2 either. He wasn’t as in your face as Tito was … Mayor Walsh is the better candidate.”

