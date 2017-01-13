﻿ How charter school stances could affect Boston mayoral race - Watchdog.org
Home  >  Massachusetts  >  How charter school stances could affect Boston mayoral race

How charter school stances could affect Boston mayoral race

By   /   January 13, 2017  /   No Comments

Although two leading candidates for mayor of Boston opposed the unsuccessful effort to expand charter schools in Massachusetts, the way they expressed their opposition to Question 2 could play a role in how voters choose between them.

City Councilor Tito Jackson, who announced his candidacy Thursday, “was the backbone of the cause,” anti-charter parent Kristin Johnson told the Boston Herald.

The Herald cited other parents describing Jackson as “the higher-profile, more impassioned champion of public schools.”

Dawn Foye, parent of a student at a KIPP Academy charter school, took Jackson to task for offering no hope to parents with children on wait lists.

“I wouldn’t vote for him for councilor and I wouldn’t vote for him for mayor,” Foye told the Herald. “Mayor [Martin J.] Walsh wasn’t a proponent for Yes on 2 either. He wasn’t as in your face as Tito was … Mayor Walsh is the better candidate.”

Read more here.

Click here to LEARN HOW TO STEAL OUR STUFF!

John Bicknell is executive editor of Watchdog.org. He is a veteran editor and has worked in journalism for more than 30 years. He came to Washington in 1999 as an editor at Congressional Quarterly and held several positions at CQ and Roll Call. He is the author of "America 1844: Religious Fervor, Westward Expansion and the Presidential Election That Transformed the Nation." His next book, scheduled to be published in 2017, is on John C. Fremont's 1856 presidential campaign. John also served as senior editor of the 2016 edition of “The Almanac of American Politics.” He can be reached on Twitter @JohnBick1960 and by email at [email protected]

  • Sign-up for our Watchdog.org email list to receive the latest news and in-depth coverage.

﻿