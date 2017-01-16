﻿ Daughter of Brown v. Board plaintiff explains why she supports charter schools - Watchdog.org

Daughter of Brown v. Board plaintiff explains why she supports charter schools

January 16, 2017

Cheryl Brown Henderson, daughter of Oliver Brown,  the lead plaintiff in the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case that led to the end of segregation in public schools, is an enthusiastic supporter of charter schools.

Henderson writes in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that “the struggle for civil rights is directly tied to the struggle to ensure that children of color can sit in the classrooms of excellent public schools just like their white peers.”

She gently rebukes the NAACP for supporting a moratorium on new charter schools, arguing that “sometimes it’s necessary to tell your friends when they are wrong, and I believe the organization is wrong on charters.”

Read the whole thing here.

