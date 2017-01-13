﻿ Complaint of Milwaukee County legal corruption referred to attorney general, litigant says - Watchdog.org

MADISON, Wis. – A Milwaukee County legal corruption complaint, born out of a nasty series of business lawsuits, is apparently going to be referred to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Wisconsin Watchdog has learned.

Emmanuel Mamalakis, a Milwaukee entrepreneur and former securities litigator, said Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm told him Thursday that he would refer the complaint.

“I had a very short, very curt phone conversation with him,” Mamalakis said. “He said, ‘In light of your public comments (to Wisconsin Watchdog), I’m closing the investigation. Am I to assume you would like me to send this to the [Wisconsin] attorney general’s office?’”

“I said, ‘Could you, please. That would be nice,” Mamalakis added.

Chisholm did not return a request for comment Friday. A spokesman for Attorney General Brad Schimel said late Friday afternoon he was trying to find out whether Chisholm forwarded the complaint to the DOJ.

Mamalakis, a litigant in multiple lawsuits involving his former company, SXP Analytics LLC, accuses Milwaukee-based O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman DeJong & Laing SC, the court-appointed receiver for SXP’s assets, of conspiring with Quantlab Technologies Ltd. of Houston in an egregious breach of fiduciary duty.

And Mamalakis alleges that Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Paul Van Grunsven turned a blind eye to the law firm’s alleged double-dealing because of his ties to a cadre of politically connected local attorneys.

Quantlab, an SXP competitor in the secret arena of high-frequency trading firm, was viewed as SXP’s “Enemy No. 1,” “adverse to every party” in the Milwaukee receivership case. Quantlab sued SXP and two of its minority owners in a drawn-out intellectual property lawsuit, claiming two former employees stole trade secrets and used them in helping start SXP. Quantlab won in court and is poised to receive tens of millions of dollars in settlements, although the decisions are being appealed.

According to court documents, Mamalakis alleges that O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman DeJong & Laing SC and Seth Dizzard, the firm’s attorney who served as receiver, combined with an SXP minority partner “for the purpose of willfully and maliciously injuring Mamalakis and his reputation, trade, business profession in exchange for receipt of financial benefit.”

Mamalakis alleges the receiver did legal work for Quantlab, SXP’s main adversary, while it was legally bound to serve the interests of the receivership. The reason? Mamalakis asserts the receiver and his firm were leveraging for a big pay day if Quantlab won its lawsuits against SXP.

“This is clear-cut misconduct in public office and bribery,” he said. “They took money they were not allowed to take and lied in their filings about it.”

The law firm has vehemently denied the allegations in multiple court proceedings and in an interview with Wisconsin Watchdog. An attorney for the firm tells Wisconsin Watchdog that multiple courts have found the firm’s conduct appropriate and legal.

On Thursday, Milwaukee County Judge Glenn Yamahiro closed the receivership without taking up Mamalakis’ allegations. Yamahiro said he did not want to contravene his fellow judge’s earlier ruling.

Mamalakis’ claims Van Grunsven’s decision in 2015 tossing out the misconduct complaints was not only wrong but illegal.

In 2014, Mamalakis sued the law firm demanding that it turn over its billing statements, among other documents. He said he grew increasingly concerned after the receiver alleged Mamalakis had siphoned millions of dollars from the company before it dissolved. Mamalakis has repeatedly said the allegations are not true.

In court, attorneys for O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman DeJong & Laing SC, told Van Grunsven, the judge, that they could not release the requested information because it might violate attorney-client privilege. Instead, they sought a private, off-the-record meeting with Van Grunsven.

At first, the judge pressed for answers in court.

“I will ask this question, and I was told previously not to ask it, but is Quantlab in any way funding the receiver’s work?” Van Grunsven asked firm attorney Joseph Newbold at a November 2014 hearing.

“Your honor, we would like to answer that question in camera, and we believe that once you hear that, that answer to our question in camera, you’ll understand the reason why we want to answer that question in camera,” Newbold told the judge.

While Newbold declined to tell Wisconsin Watchdog whether his firm billed Quantlab for legal services, he did reiterate that the scope of the receiver’s job includes creditors of the receivership.

The judge raised the point that Mamalakis and his attorneys pushed, that the receiver has an exclusive fiduciary – or financial trust – duty to SXP.

“And that means doing everything in your power to avoid a judgment by Quantlab against SXP,” the judge said.

Van Grunsven said he was reluctant to take Newbold up on his offer to go into a private session “because I can’t memorialize or have a record should that become an issue later.”

The judge pointed to court ruling that seemed to back Mamalakis’ position.

”The United States Supreme Court has opined that a Receiver may not place itself in a position where its personal interests may be antagonistic to those of the estate it is administering,” the judge read in court. “It may not deal with Receivership property to benefit itself at the expense of the estate, and it may not profit from its Receivership except through compensation approved by the court.”

Van Grunsven agreed to meet with the receiver’s attorneys privately in his chambers and placed under seal the explanation the law firm provided on the Quantlab question.

And in January 2015, he dismissed Mamalakis’ complaint, claiming in part that the receiver and his attorneys enjoyed “quasi-immunity.” Not if they broke the law, Mamalakis argued, to no avail.

He took the case to Chisholm. Chisholm sat on it, he said.

Mamalakis said he was asked by one of Chisholm’s “political people” to keep the SXP case quiet until after Chisholm’s 2016 re-election bid.

“He said, ‘John is facing a tough election and this could flare up and be trouble for him.’ I was told to be a good soldier.”

As a generous and prominent member of Milwaukee County’s Democratic Party establishment, Mamalakis said he played the part of the good soldier again, hoping that the DA would do something with his case.

But when Mamalakis was told once more to be a good soldier and stay quiet until Van Grunsven got through his re-election bid this spring, he said he had had enough.

Mamalakis claims the Milwaukee County Democratic Party machine, including Chisholm, didn’t want any trouble with their allies on the court and in the legal community. Because the case involved a Milwaukee County judge, Mamalakis said Chisholm should have forwarded the complaint to another jurisdiction from the start, as is common practice.

“At the end of the day, I guess this is what it had to take,” he said. “Part of me is still a little in shock that it took an article in the media to jar [Chisholm] to do the right thing. Unfortunately, the even sadder part is he is now mad at me. That is sad.”