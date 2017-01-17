﻿ Scott to merge liquor and lottery, add tourism and marketing to commerce - Watchdog.org

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott continues his action plan to make state government more efficient and accountable to voters.

The Scott administration announced Friday that state restructuring changes will eliminate the Department of Tourism and Marketing and also merge the Department of Liquor Control with the Lottery Commission.

The restructuring plan, to be signed by executive order on Tuesday, fulfills efficiency and streamlining promises Scott made during the 2016 campaign.

“We need to modernize, and where necessary, restructure government by streamlining services for Vermonters to improve their experience,” Scott said during the campaign. “ … We need to have far better project management protocols in place.”

The restructuring program will also see the creation of a new Agency of Commerce, Workforce and Community Development.

Agency of Administration Secretary Suzanne Young stressed that the restructuring would not affect state jobs.

“No employee’s job will be at risk as a result of these proposed changes,” Young wrote in memo from the agency. “These actions are about strengthening organizational focus and improving outcomes.”

More detailed plans about the restructuring will be announced this week.

In the meantime, Young’s memo noted that merging liquor and lottery oversight would also include realigning the state’s information technology operations.

Regarding eliminating the state’s tourism department, Scott said he prefers to include its operations within the existing Agency of Commerce and Community development. Also, marketing functions across state agencies are viewed as redundant, and so Scott’s plan is to establish a marketing department within the Agency of Commerce and Community Development.

The Department of Tourism and Marketing currently maintains informational websites and produces tourist-related materials ranging from a free full-color vacation guide to the subscription quarterly Vermont Life magazine, which is also sold on newsstands. The continued publication of these tourist resources is not expected to change with the restructuring.

States including Alaska, Georgia, Kansas, North Carolina and Texas operate tourist programs out of state agencies such as commerce, parks and economic development.