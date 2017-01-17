﻿ EdBuild unveils recommendations for new K-12 funding formula - Watchdog.org

EdBuild’s newly released recommendations to the Mississippi Legislature for a new K-12 education funding formula Monday could change the way taxpayers fund education in the state.

The funding formula would be a wholesale change from the nearly 20-year-old Mississippi Adequate Education Program, which Republicans have criticized for lacking transparency, and for its inability to ensure that the money is spent by each district on helping improve student outcomes with more instructional-based spending.

Democrats have promised to fight any attempt to replace the MAEP.

EdBuild CEO Rebecca Sibilia told the Legislature that the new formula would provide more per-student money for low-income and special needs students using a weighted system.

She also recommended that the state base its K-12 spending on enrollment rather than attendance, which she said costs districts money. Under the present formula, there are 479,000 students enrolled in Mississippi public schools in 2017, but districts were paid for only 450,000.

The new formula proposed by EdBuild would also be far easier to understand than the labyrinthine MAEP calculation. EdBuild’s formula consists of the number of students multiplied by the base cost for educating each child, plus weights for special-needs and low-income students.

MAEP is a bit more complex: Average daily attendance times base student cost, plus at-risk component minus local contribution plus 8-percent guarantee. Then, only after add-on programs — transportation, special education, gifted education, vocational education and alternative education — are added to the formula allocation, do you get the final MAEP funding number.

Sibilia said that methodology has no incentive for districts to spend efficiently and doesn’t take into account demographics and the different educational needs of students in each district.

EdBuild also recommends that the Legislature scrap the requirement that the state fund at least 73 percent of K-12 education. Sibilia said that allows some wealthier districts that could afford to pick up a larger portion of their district budgets to remain below the state average on property tax rates. School districts have to provide at least 27 percent of their revenue locally through property taxes.

Under EdBuild’s proposal, the base student cost — all of the costs to educate one child, including school maintenance, teacher salaries, special education and administration costs in addition to classroom expenses — would range from $4,694 to $5,250. The base student cost was $4,676 for last year’s MAEP outlay.

The formula would also account for several programs that are outside the present formula calculation — such as grant programs for capital improvements at schools, teacher recruitment and certification programs and dropout-prevention programs — which would provide a more complete picture of K-12 spending. In fiscal 2017, which ends June 30, state taxpayers spent nearly $3.7 billion on K-12.

State Rep. John Moore, R-Brandon, who chairs the House Education Committee, told Mississippi Watchdog that a rewrite was long overdue, especially when it comes to the at-risk component of MAEP.

“These recommendations are right on the money,” Moore said. “We told her that we wanted a weighted system where the dollars would go where they are needed.”

Moore also said that the Legislature will be looking at various measures under the new formula to ensure that additional money going to low-income districts is spent on school supplies, technology and what he calls “boots on the ground” in the form of more teachers and counselors and not on increased administration salaries and other ancillary expenses.

The process has already started to replace the MAEP. A bill — a placeholder with the MAEP code sections to keep the issue alive — is already headed to the House Appropriations Committee, where the guts of the new legislation will be written.

Sibilia recommended that the Legislature phase-in a new funding formula over a five-to-eight-year period to allow districts to adjust their budgets accordingly.

Democrats resist change

State Sen. Hob Bryan, D-Amory, said that Legislature should modify the MAEP, as it’s done in the past, rather than start over with a new formula.

He also said that changing the funding formula variable from average daily attendance to enrollment would make little difference.

“(Lt. Gov.) Tate Reeves and Speaker Philip Gunn, who control this Legislature, disobey existing law by not providing the schools with the funds that the existing law requires that they be provided with,” Bryan said. “How in the name of heaven do you think it produces more money to change the formula to divvy up the same amount of money?

“If they want to put more money into public schools, why don’t they do it and quit violating the law?” Bryan said.

State law doesn’t require the Legislature to fully fund the amount called for by the MAEP formula and the GOP-controlled Legislature has increased K-12 funding in four of the last five years.

The MAEP has been a political football for most of its life and has been fully funded only twice. The difference between what the formula calls for and what the Legislature appropriated is nearly $200 million for fiscal 2017.

