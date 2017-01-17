﻿ Haupt's Take on Inauguration Day: New Opportunities for America - Watchdog.org

By William Haupt III | Haupt’s Take

“The greatness of America lies not in being more enlightened than any other nation, but rather in her ability to repair her faults.” (Alexis de Tocqueville, Democracy in America, February 1835)

Abraham Lincoln used the occasion to speak of “the better angels of our nature.” FDR used it to warn Americans that “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” JFK asked Americans “what can you do for your country?” Ronald Reagan reminded us, “Our government has no power except that granted it by the people.”

Inauguration Day is America’s greatest celebration of freedom. It brings new hopes and new beginnings. Although the names and dates have changed during the course of our past decades, there is one relenting mystic about Inauguration Day: It always ushers in a new pathway for our great nation. Sometimes this has been a rocky road while other times it has been a highway paved to heaven. It is a day of reckoning for American voters who hope they made the right choice Election Day.

“Exploring the unknown requires tolerating uncertainty.” (Ben Greene)

Conventional wisdom is the 2016 presidential election was a travesty. Two candidates were vying for spoils left over from an “I double-dog-dare-you to challenge my executive orders regime.” One promised to double down on the failed policies of national healthcare, controlling the free markets, and giving away free cell phones and food stamps to control her subjects. The other candidate was a successful businessman who chastised the buffoonery of a phony economic recovery fabricated by the Fed dumping funny money into a failing housing market.

Those on the right side adulated they had a candidate who cared about returning America to the free market our founders created. The progressives praised the one who exalted the merits of Socialist Democracy and promised to bring it to the shores of America, and “provide for everyone according their needs.”

“Democracy and socialism have nothing in common but one word, equality.” (Alexis de Tocqueville)

Hillary Clinton, a career politician and self-proclaimed progressive, used every tool in her political arsenal to arouse a floundering base who was still looking for that “change they could believe in.” On the other team there was a successful wealthy businessman who spoke blatantly and candidly about his disdain for the progressive left turn America had taken and promised to avert back to the free market policies that made America a great nation.

Lefties refused to admit America was failing in foreign policy and federally engineered economics, and hid in the shadows of the far left media hype who praised Clinton’s commitment to unconditional American socialization. Those cowards, who never commit to any real identity, cried foul proclaiming politics had hit a new low in America. This election proved to all of us Americans,

“Politics is the art of the possible.” (Otto von Bismarck)

As people watched into the night for the tallies to roll in, it became less of a fantasy and more of a reality that “change was coming to America they truly could believe in.” As the swing states fell one by one in Trump’s favor, America authenticated a democratic renaissance unfold before their very eyes. It was witnessed by those voting against him, as well as those who rejected unbridled Clinton progressivism.

It was discernible this was the first real patriot who wanted to serve his country and was willing to give up his security and worldly wealth to mend and repair our damaged republic for generations to come. And he would be the first president elected who never held a political office, except Eisenhower and Grant who were both generals. This idea intrigued the masses. We’d have a leader who chose to lead for the good of America, not for a party agenda!

“There are many men of principle in both parties in America, but there is no party of principle.” (Alexis de Tocqueville)

No, this was not politics as usual, but politics as “unusual.” Trump did more than buck the GOP establishment and the stranglehold the progressives had taken control of the American Dream. He did something great: He reached out to Americans who felt left out of the political process and gave them something to believe in.

Trump challenged America by interacting with the most traditionally Democratic swing states that were purple and blue. He convinced them into believing in libertarian free markets and how much capitalism had to offer them. For the first time since Mr. Reagan, he courted American workers, not big businesses that backed Clinton for some unmitigated reason? Trump was audaciously honest and promised things others had only given lip service to. This was refreshing for many Americans, because it came from a patriot and not a politician.

“Everybody feels the evil, but no one has courage or energy enough to seek the cure.” (Alexis de Tocqueville)

There is something intrinsically great about this nation’s ability to save itself, and Trump has helped begin the process which will not be easy for a patriot who landed in DC on the wings of his private jet, to show America how great the free market is. And he is well aware the challenges ahead since we surrendered our nation to the evils of progressives. And they must be done to save the republic.

On Inauguration Day, January 20th at high noon, with the changing of the guard, this will begin an epic era in American politics when a citizen patriot takes the sacred oath to protect and serve our great nation. But it will take more than just a new administration to reincarnate this nation and bring back the principles of our founders. We will need support from all Americans to give him a chance. We must have faith in the Almighty to help guide us back to prosperity and liberty.

“We, who have God and conscience on our side, have a majority against the universe.” (Frederick Douglass)

Since the first inaugural ceremony, our leaders have eulogized the blessings of liberty that have been bestowed upon our country and its people. Our pledge of allegiance says we are a “Nation under God.” Our money tells us, “In God we trust.” If we have faith in our leaders and in our Lord we can make America a great free market capitalist nation again. We must have the fortitude to do it.

In a statement to America, Cardinal Dolan said, ”I am honored to have been asked to offer a reading from Scripture at the upcoming presidential inauguration and I look forward to asking our Almighty God to inspire and guide our new President and to continue to bless our great Nation.”

Alexis de Tocqueville told us, “I know of no country in which there is so little independence of mind and real freedom of discussion as in America, and Liberty cannot be established without morality, nor morality without faith.”

Inauguration Day is a time to bury the hatchets of our political wars and demonstrate the courage to move forward in a better direction than we have ever gone before. And for all those critics on both sides of the aisle Donald Trump has been a member of your party and it failed him.

He is the first president since George Washington who is a non-partisan-citizen who ran for office to improve our nation. He wants no pay check; only your support to pay back America for blessing us with liberty and opportunity!

“All we are saying is give peace a chance.” (John Lennon)

Ronald Reagan reminded us on Inauguration day, “To a few of us here today this is a solemn and most momentous occasion, and yet in the history of our nation it is a commonplace occurrence. The orderly transfer of authority as called for in the Constitution routinely takes place, as it has for almost two centuries, and few of us stop to think how unique we really are. In the eyes of many in the world, this every 4-year ceremony we accept as normal is nothing less than a miracle.”

“Intelligence, patriotism, Christianity, and a firm reliance on Him, who has never yet forsaken this favored land, are still competent to adjust, in the best way, all our present difficulty.” (Abe Lincoln)