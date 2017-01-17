﻿ 10 questions for Betsy DeVos about the mood on campus - Watchdog.org

Betsy DeVos will be in the hot seat Tuesday evening for her Senate confirmation hearing as President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for Education secretary. While much of the focus will likely be on K-12 issues, school choice and student loans, there are a number of questions related to campus sexual assault and free speech that need to be answered, whether at Tuesday’s hearing or in the coming weeks and months of the Trump administration.
QUESTIONS ON DECK: President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Education secretary, Betsy DeVos, could face questions about due process and free speech on college campuses.
If recent outrage from the left is any indication, DeVos may receive questions on these topics from the point of view that due process rights are a hindrance to campus justice and free-speech protections foster hate speech. Last week, Politico wrote an article attacking DeVos for making two $5,000 donations to the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, an organization that has been fighting for free speech and due process rights on college campuses.
The article quoted two people willing to claim DeVos’ donations support harm against sexual assault victims, including Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., a senior member of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee that will be conducting the confirmation hearing. In the article, Casey equated DeVos’ donation to “support[ing] the radical view that it should be more difficult for campus sexual assault victims to receive justice.” This, of course, is an absurd leap. Wanting due process rights for accused students – or anyone else – is not about making justice more difficult for victims, it’s about upholding the constitutional guarantees that someone has the right to defend themselves before being branded a monster.
Not everyone who makes an accusation is truly a victim, and the facts need to be heard before colleges and universities attempt to ruin the lives of accused students.
On Monday night, Casey’s communications director John Rizzo tweeted his office would “gladly take on the far right groups determined to roll back the progress we’ve made on campus sexual assault.”
This is by no means an exhaustive list of questions for DeVos, but they are important.
- How much money do colleges spend on regulatory complaints? How much of that comes from Title IX? Should schools be adding to student loan debt by creating bloated bureaucracies to manage the sex lives of students?
Title IX is an anti-sex discrimination statute that has been used in recent years to require colleges and universities to adjudicate sexual assault and harassment accusations as if they are the police, while affording little to no due process rights to accused students.
Schools are spending millions to defend themselves from lawsuits brought by accused students, but have also had to pay millions to accusers who have sued.
Since student loan debt is such a hot topic, wouldn’t it be cost-effective for schools to let law enforcement handle accusations of sexual assault instead of spending millions to create an entire bureaucracy of poorly trained administrators?
- Did the GOP platform get it right on campus sexual assault when it said that such crimes are best handled by the police?
Aside from the spending argument, does DeVos believe that accusations of sexual assault – a felony – are best left to law enforcement? This is a big issue for campus activists, who insist the police don’t care about accusers and won’t help. They have used this argument to build the case for campus bureaucrats taking over the job of the police, insisting the campus way (believe the accuser, provide almost no due process rights to the accused) is better for justice.
This approach isn’t just dangerous for innocent students who have been falsely accused (or wrongly accused by students caught up in the belief that nearly all sex is rape if one is uncomfortable or regretful at any point during or after the encounter), but also for guilty students who really have raped someone. In cases where an accuser is actually a victim, the most serious punishment available to colleges is expulsion, meaning a student who has raped someone is free to walk the streets and prey on other potential victims.
The student victim isn’t safe in this scenario, as his or her attacker could be anywhere off-campus. Expulsion won’t stop a rapist.
- Does the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights have the authority to reinterpret Title IX as it sees fit, without returning to Congress for guidance or giving notice and seeking comment from the public?
The 2011 OCR “Dear Colleague” letter that led to much of the confusion and anguish on college campuses pertaining to sexual assault didn’t go through the usual notice-and-comment period required when agencies make new substantive regulations.
When asked about this change of procedure by Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., OCR said it was justified in doing so because previous guidance documents had gone through proper channels and that this document was merely “clarifying” those past documents. This justification was easily disputed because OCR made a new requirement for colleges to use a lower standard of proof when adjudicating sexual assault. OCR’s justification for the lower standard was that most schools were already using it. This was not a legal justification for imposing the new standard on schools without a proper notice-and-comment period.
DeVos will have to answer whether this type of reinterpretation will be acceptable in her department. She may run into issues, however, if she says OCR can’t unilaterally reinterpret Title IX but then tries to undo any of the harm caused by Obama administration policies. Trying to undo the damage will expose her to a barrage of criticism from the media and college administrators, who will describe any changes as being harmful to victims. Her department would almost certainly have to use the same tactics the Obama administration employed in order to fix the current problems.
- Are campus systems in which students accused of sexual assault are routinely denied the right to cross-examine their accuser, have meaningful legal assistance, or even have a hearing best-suited to reveal the truth?
Accused students in most states aren’t allowed to be represented by an attorney during their hearing, have no meaningful way to cross-examine their accuser and have no right to discovery. Often, accusers are physically separated from the accused if they claim to be traumatized, which biases administrators.
Accused students also have to contend with a media and campus culture that believes all accusers and insists no one would lie about being sexually assaulted. In this environment, it is far too easy to brand students rapists and severely hinder or ruin their futures.
- How can the Education Department ensure colleges won’t be pressured by media hype into punishing accused students simply to avoid public criticism?
There has been a lot of talk lately about “fake news.” One of the most egregious examples was the 2014 Rolling Stone article about campus sexual assault based on an accuser’s story that was made up out of whole cloth. It was the reporter and magazine’s adherence to a particular narrative that led to the false reporting. Rolling Stone and the author of the piece were ordered to pay $3 million for defaming University of Virginia dean Nicole Eramo, who was portrayed as a villain in the article.
Articles like that not only make people skeptical of other accusations, but also make schools nervous about letting accused students defend themselves. Since the Rolling Stone debacle, the media has not changed the way it reports sexual assault accusations. Most news articles still frame the story from the accuser’s side, which leads to uproar, protests and calls for “justice” from students and faculty.
Colleges, wary of bad publicity, have made it too easy to punish accused students in order to appear tough on sexual assault and avoid bad press. It’s much easier for them to destroy the life of a student — who may or may not be guilty of assault — than to conduct a fair hearing that might end up showing an accuser wasn’t really a victim.
- What role should the Education Department play in promoting free expression at America’s universities?
During this past election season we heard numerous examples of colleges clamping down on political speech. For example, during the Democratic primary, Georgetown University Law Center prevented supporters of Bernie Sanders from handing out campaign materials.
While this example dealt with progressive speech, most campus censorship has been directed toward conservatives. One of the biggest censorship problems has come from students demanding that institutions disinvite speakers with whom a loud and disruptive minority disagree. These disinvitations hit a record number in 2016, and most were directed at conservative speakers.
The Education Department might need to look into how to foster a more open dialogue on college campuses. President Barack Obama has made several comments imploring college students to hold discussions rather than just shut down opposing viewpoints. The next Education secretary should take those words to heart and make sure colleges and students actually engage in discussion.
- Will the Education Department work with the IRS to clarify that expression by students and faculty does not implicate our nation’s tax laws?
Going back to the Georgetown example, the university tried to justify itself with the demonstrably false claim that its 501c(3) status required it to bar Sanders supporters from handing out material. Students are presumed to speak on their own behalf, not for the university, so tax law wasn’t an issue.
This is but one example of colleges misapplying the law in order to defend themselves.
- Will the Education Department clarify FERPA to keep colleges from using it as a shield to avoid tough questions? Conversely, will FERPA be clarified to allow colleges to defend themselves from accusations of wrongdoing?
The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act protects the privacy of student education records, but colleges have been using the law in recent years to avoid answering questions about internal practices. For campus sexual assault, colleges often invoke FERPA to avoid discussing lawsuits from students.
Sometimes they do this so they don’t receive bad publicity, but sometimes FERPA inhibits colleges from defending themselves from press accusations. For example, the University of Virginia was unable, due to FERPA, from correcting the shoddy reporting by Rolling Stone about the alleged gang-rape on its campus (see example above). UVA had information that could have made the school look less villainous, but believed it was barred from sharing that information because of privacy laws, allowing the Rolling Stone author to paint the school as uncaring toward sexual assault accusers.
- Are affirmative consent policies realistic?
Affirmative consent policies adopted by some universities and states say that “yes means yes,” rather than “no means no,” and insist that students engaging in sexual activity must ask for permission for every act throughout the encounter or else the encounter is deemed a rape.
No consenting adults actually have sex this way, with a question-and-answer session on top of sexual activity. Some colleges have encouraged verbal consent throughout the encounter, arguing that nonverbal communication can be too ambiguous.
Aside from the fact that the policies don’t help in “he said, she said” cases, the rules in practice have also led to uneven application. Affirmative consent policies state that an accuser’s alcohol level is a factor, while the accused can’t use alcohol as an excuse. Some schools have stated that the student escalating the sexual activity is responsible for obtaining consent. Other schools have stated that both students are responsible for obtaining consent, which would mean a typical sexual encounter would have to begin as follows:
“May I kiss you?”
“Yes, may I kiss you back?”
“Yes, may I touch you here?”
“Yes, may I touch you there?”
And so on and so forth. But schools adjudicating students under these rules don’t hold accusers to the same standard. At Indiana University, for example, an accused student was the one being pursued, yet he was still expelled.
At Duke University, a dean was asked what would happen if two students were drunk to the point of intoxication and had sex. Under affirmative consent rules, they essentially raped each other while simultaneously having no excuse for their behavior. University dean Sue Wasiolek said under oath that in such cases, if the activity involved a male and female student, then “it is the responsibility in the case of the male to gain consent before proceeding with sex.”
It is this kind of unclear and unevenly applied policy that have made colleges a breeding ground for anxiety and victim mentality. College women are told to blame all their problems on their sexual encounters, and to reinterpret those sexual encounters as rape. Young men are not told the same, leading to fewer accusations from male students even though their interactions could be qualified as rape under campus policies.
The Education Department might have to do something about this, to send a message to colleges that micromanaging student sex lives in this way is harmful to innocent students and making other students feel like victims when they are not.
- Will the Education Department work to minimize the harm caused by safe spaces, trigger warnings and accusations of microaggressions?
College students today appear to be suffering from more mental illnesses than at any other time. To combat this, activists and administrators have insisted on shielding students from anything that may cause them to be uncomfortable.
In doing so, however, these same administrators and activists are actually hurting students. Cognitive behavioral therapy techniques are used to encourage patients to change their thinking so as to see the world accurately. Current campus culture insists that student feelings are reality, and therefore everyone else needs to adapt.
Safe spaces are provided for students who can’t stand to hear opposing viewpoints, trigger warnings are appended to the works of writers such as Ovid in case anyone in class has experienced something traumatizing in the past, and people who mean no offense are accused of having caused “microaggressions.”
Students are allowed to retreat into a bubble of their own worldview and avoid confronting their own fears in order to heal.
Again, the Education Department might need to seek ways to change this culture.
10 questions for Betsy DeVos about the mood on campus
By Ashe Schow / January 17, 2017 / No Comments
Betsy DeVos will be in the hot seat Tuesday evening for her Senate confirmation hearing as President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for Education secretary. While much of the focus will likely be on K-12 issues, school choice and student loans, there are a number of questions related to campus sexual assault and free speech that need to be answered, whether at Tuesday’s hearing or in the coming weeks and months of the Trump administration.
QUESTIONS ON DECK: President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Education secretary, Betsy DeVos, could face questions about due process and free speech on college campuses.
If recent outrage from the left is any indication, DeVos may receive questions on these topics from the point of view that due process rights are a hindrance to campus justice and free-speech protections foster hate speech. Last week, Politico wrote an article attacking DeVos for making two $5,000 donations to the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, an organization that has been fighting for free speech and due process rights on college campuses.
The article quoted two people willing to claim DeVos’ donations support harm against sexual assault victims, including Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., a senior member of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee that will be conducting the confirmation hearing. In the article, Casey equated DeVos’ donation to “support[ing] the radical view that it should be more difficult for campus sexual assault victims to receive justice.” This, of course, is an absurd leap. Wanting due process rights for accused students – or anyone else – is not about making justice more difficult for victims, it’s about upholding the constitutional guarantees that someone has the right to defend themselves before being branded a monster.
Not everyone who makes an accusation is truly a victim, and the facts need to be heard before colleges and universities attempt to ruin the lives of accused students.
On Monday night, Casey’s communications director John Rizzo tweeted his office would “gladly take on the far right groups determined to roll back the progress we’ve made on campus sexual assault.”
This is by no means an exhaustive list of questions for DeVos, but they are important.
Title IX is an anti-sex discrimination statute that has been used in recent years to require colleges and universities to adjudicate sexual assault and harassment accusations as if they are the police, while affording little to no due process rights to accused students.
Schools are spending millions to defend themselves from lawsuits brought by accused students, but have also had to pay millions to accusers who have sued.
Since student loan debt is such a hot topic, wouldn’t it be cost-effective for schools to let law enforcement handle accusations of sexual assault instead of spending millions to create an entire bureaucracy of poorly trained administrators?
Aside from the spending argument, does DeVos believe that accusations of sexual assault – a felony – are best left to law enforcement? This is a big issue for campus activists, who insist the police don’t care about accusers and won’t help. They have used this argument to build the case for campus bureaucrats taking over the job of the police, insisting the campus way (believe the accuser, provide almost no due process rights to the accused) is better for justice.
This approach isn’t just dangerous for innocent students who have been falsely accused (or wrongly accused by students caught up in the belief that nearly all sex is rape if one is uncomfortable or regretful at any point during or after the encounter), but also for guilty students who really have raped someone. In cases where an accuser is actually a victim, the most serious punishment available to colleges is expulsion, meaning a student who has raped someone is free to walk the streets and prey on other potential victims.
The student victim isn’t safe in this scenario, as his or her attacker could be anywhere off-campus. Expulsion won’t stop a rapist.
The 2011 OCR “Dear Colleague” letter that led to much of the confusion and anguish on college campuses pertaining to sexual assault didn’t go through the usual notice-and-comment period required when agencies make new substantive regulations.
When asked about this change of procedure by Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., OCR said it was justified in doing so because previous guidance documents had gone through proper channels and that this document was merely “clarifying” those past documents. This justification was easily disputed because OCR made a new requirement for colleges to use a lower standard of proof when adjudicating sexual assault. OCR’s justification for the lower standard was that most schools were already using it. This was not a legal justification for imposing the new standard on schools without a proper notice-and-comment period.
DeVos will have to answer whether this type of reinterpretation will be acceptable in her department. She may run into issues, however, if she says OCR can’t unilaterally reinterpret Title IX but then tries to undo any of the harm caused by Obama administration policies. Trying to undo the damage will expose her to a barrage of criticism from the media and college administrators, who will describe any changes as being harmful to victims. Her department would almost certainly have to use the same tactics the Obama administration employed in order to fix the current problems.
Accused students in most states aren’t allowed to be represented by an attorney during their hearing, have no meaningful way to cross-examine their accuser and have no right to discovery. Often, accusers are physically separated from the accused if they claim to be traumatized, which biases administrators.
Accused students also have to contend with a media and campus culture that believes all accusers and insists no one would lie about being sexually assaulted. In this environment, it is far too easy to brand students rapists and severely hinder or ruin their futures.
There has been a lot of talk lately about “fake news.” One of the most egregious examples was the 2014 Rolling Stone article about campus sexual assault based on an accuser’s story that was made up out of whole cloth. It was the reporter and magazine’s adherence to a particular narrative that led to the false reporting. Rolling Stone and the author of the piece were ordered to pay $3 million for defaming University of Virginia dean Nicole Eramo, who was portrayed as a villain in the article.
Articles like that not only make people skeptical of other accusations, but also make schools nervous about letting accused students defend themselves. Since the Rolling Stone debacle, the media has not changed the way it reports sexual assault accusations. Most news articles still frame the story from the accuser’s side, which leads to uproar, protests and calls for “justice” from students and faculty.
Colleges, wary of bad publicity, have made it too easy to punish accused students in order to appear tough on sexual assault and avoid bad press. It’s much easier for them to destroy the life of a student — who may or may not be guilty of assault — than to conduct a fair hearing that might end up showing an accuser wasn’t really a victim.
During this past election season we heard numerous examples of colleges clamping down on political speech. For example, during the Democratic primary, Georgetown University Law Center prevented supporters of Bernie Sanders from handing out campaign materials.
While this example dealt with progressive speech, most campus censorship has been directed toward conservatives. One of the biggest censorship problems has come from students demanding that institutions disinvite speakers with whom a loud and disruptive minority disagree. These disinvitations hit a record number in 2016, and most were directed at conservative speakers.
The Education Department might need to look into how to foster a more open dialogue on college campuses. President Barack Obama has made several comments imploring college students to hold discussions rather than just shut down opposing viewpoints. The next Education secretary should take those words to heart and make sure colleges and students actually engage in discussion.
Going back to the Georgetown example, the university tried to justify itself with the demonstrably false claim that its 501c(3) status required it to bar Sanders supporters from handing out material. Students are presumed to speak on their own behalf, not for the university, so tax law wasn’t an issue.
This is but one example of colleges misapplying the law in order to defend themselves.
The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act protects the privacy of student education records, but colleges have been using the law in recent years to avoid answering questions about internal practices. For campus sexual assault, colleges often invoke FERPA to avoid discussing lawsuits from students.
Sometimes they do this so they don’t receive bad publicity, but sometimes FERPA inhibits colleges from defending themselves from press accusations. For example, the University of Virginia was unable, due to FERPA, from correcting the shoddy reporting by Rolling Stone about the alleged gang-rape on its campus (see example above). UVA had information that could have made the school look less villainous, but believed it was barred from sharing that information because of privacy laws, allowing the Rolling Stone author to paint the school as uncaring toward sexual assault accusers.
Affirmative consent policies adopted by some universities and states say that “yes means yes,” rather than “no means no,” and insist that students engaging in sexual activity must ask for permission for every act throughout the encounter or else the encounter is deemed a rape.
No consenting adults actually have sex this way, with a question-and-answer session on top of sexual activity. Some colleges have encouraged verbal consent throughout the encounter, arguing that nonverbal communication can be too ambiguous.
Aside from the fact that the policies don’t help in “he said, she said” cases, the rules in practice have also led to uneven application. Affirmative consent policies state that an accuser’s alcohol level is a factor, while the accused can’t use alcohol as an excuse. Some schools have stated that the student escalating the sexual activity is responsible for obtaining consent. Other schools have stated that both students are responsible for obtaining consent, which would mean a typical sexual encounter would have to begin as follows:
“May I kiss you?”
“Yes, may I kiss you back?”
“Yes, may I touch you here?”
“Yes, may I touch you there?”
And so on and so forth. But schools adjudicating students under these rules don’t hold accusers to the same standard. At Indiana University, for example, an accused student was the one being pursued, yet he was still expelled.
At Duke University, a dean was asked what would happen if two students were drunk to the point of intoxication and had sex. Under affirmative consent rules, they essentially raped each other while simultaneously having no excuse for their behavior. University dean Sue Wasiolek said under oath that in such cases, if the activity involved a male and female student, then “it is the responsibility in the case of the male to gain consent before proceeding with sex.”
It is this kind of unclear and unevenly applied policy that have made colleges a breeding ground for anxiety and victim mentality. College women are told to blame all their problems on their sexual encounters, and to reinterpret those sexual encounters as rape. Young men are not told the same, leading to fewer accusations from male students even though their interactions could be qualified as rape under campus policies.
The Education Department might have to do something about this, to send a message to colleges that micromanaging student sex lives in this way is harmful to innocent students and making other students feel like victims when they are not.
College students today appear to be suffering from more mental illnesses than at any other time. To combat this, activists and administrators have insisted on shielding students from anything that may cause them to be uncomfortable.
In doing so, however, these same administrators and activists are actually hurting students. Cognitive behavioral therapy techniques are used to encourage patients to change their thinking so as to see the world accurately. Current campus culture insists that student feelings are reality, and therefore everyone else needs to adapt.
Safe spaces are provided for students who can’t stand to hear opposing viewpoints, trigger warnings are appended to the works of writers such as Ovid in case anyone in class has experienced something traumatizing in the past, and people who mean no offense are accused of having caused “microaggressions.”
Students are allowed to retreat into a bubble of their own worldview and avoid confronting their own fears in order to heal.
Again, the Education Department might need to seek ways to change this culture.
Click here to LEARN HOW TO STEAL OUR STUFF!
Ashe Schow
Ashe Schow is Watchdog.org's Campus Culture reporter and also serves as a senior political columnist for the New York Observer. Previously, she was a reporter and columnist for the Washington Examiner.
Sign-up for our Watchdog.org email list to receive the latest news and in-depth coverage.