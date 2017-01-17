﻿ Official's anti-charter comments protected from libel charge - Watchdog.org
January 17, 2017

A charter school company and its founder can’t sue a former public school superintendent for libel for criticizing  plans for a charter that would compete with his Brunswick County, N.C., system,

The state Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that former Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Edward Pruden’s comments were protected because they were given in his official capacity as a public official. The unanimous decision did not rule on the merits of whether his comments libeled the Roger Bacon Academy Inc. or charter school entrepreneur Baker Mitchell Jr.

Read more here.

