﻿ Official's anti-charter comments protected from libel charge - Watchdog.org

A charter school company and its founder can’t sue a former public school superintendent for libel for criticizing plans for a charter that would compete with his Brunswick County, N.C., system,

The state Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that former Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Edward Pruden’s comments were protected because they were given in his official capacity as a public official. The unanimous decision did not rule on the merits of whether his comments libeled the Roger Bacon Academy Inc. or charter school entrepreneur Baker Mitchell Jr.

