﻿ Environmentalists introduce bill to block public from using pond - Watchdog.org

MONTPELIER, Vt — A bill introduced in the Vermont House aims to ban public access to Berlin Pond, reigniting the debate over water safety versus hunting, fishing and canoeing.

The pond, which serves as the primary source of Montpelier’s drinking water, has been the focus of public debate since a 2012 Vermont Supreme Court ruling ended more than a century of prohibited public access.

H.6 aims to delegate regulatory power over the pond to city representatives. Current draft language proposes amending the city charter “to allow to allow the city to regulate its public water supply and public water sources, which includes Berlin Pond.”

Lead sponsor of the bill, state Rep. Warren Kitzmiller, D-Montpelier, says he’s just trying to protect the quality of drinking water.

“We have a relatively small volume pond that has been closed to human use for about 130 years in order to protect it, and through a series of inadvertent actions and mistakes, Montpelier’s authority to control it has disappeared over the years.”

Sporting groups oppose Kitzmiller’s bill because it would likely lead to the loss of recreational uses.

“When the city of Montpelier tries to regulate a body of water that is not even in Montpelier, which is also in violation of the Vermont Constitution, there’s something wrong,” Eddie Cutler, vice president of Gun Owners of Vermont, told Watchdog.

Cutler also said a ban on public use would violate the state’s Sportsmen’s Bill of Rights.

Brian Lynn, vice president of communications for the Ohio-based Sportsmen’s Alliance, said worries about contamination from recreational use are unjustified.

“The fear is they are basing stopping recreational use for no reason,” Lynn said. “The state has about 40 percent of their water supply from places that allow recreational use. There is no issue, there is no warranted reason to stop recreational use.”

What makes Berlin Pond unique is that recreational activity was barred for more than 130 years. The 2012 court ruling said blocking access to the pond would “require action by the state — either by direct regulation or by delegating such power to the city.” So far, neither has occurred.

In November 2012, Berlin residents voted 793-441 in favor of recreational use. In 2014, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, a department of the Agency of Natural Resources, upheld public use. Afterwards, environmentalists staged a public demonstration to demand a ban on “all human activity.”

Kitzmiller told Watchdog most experts think drinking water needs to be separated from recreation.

“Our people at the water treatment plant are realizing that they have had to back-flush and clean the filters more often now than they used to. That means that there’s more bad stuff going through,” he said.

Kitzmiller added that communities across the Northeast region have taken similar actions to shield lakes and ponds from recreational use.

“Most every other state in New England goes through great lengths [to protect water]. In Connecticut, if it’s a surface water pond that supplies drinking water to a community, it is closed, end of discussion,” Kitzmiller said. In cases where public access is allowed for a drinking water supply, such as Sebago Lake in Maine, there’s a two-mile buffer zone from the recreation to the access point for the drinking water, he added.

Gun Owners of Vermont and other sportsmen’s groups are urging members to contact state lawmakers to voice their opinions on the bill.