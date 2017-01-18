﻿ Legal victory for low-income Florida students - Watchdog.org

Nearly 98,000 low-income Florida students and their families can breathe a little easier.

That’s how many students rely on the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship, a 15-year-old program that provides privately funded scholarships to help low-income children enroll in private schools. In 2014, the state teachers union and affiliated groups filed suit against the program, alleging it violates the Florida constitution.

Wednesday morning, the Florida Supreme Court stymied the teachers union’s appeal efforts by declining to hear the case. The lower court’s decision in favor of the scholarship program stands.

