﻿ Ohio charter law shows early signs of success - Watchdog.org
Home  >  Ohio  >  Ohio charter law shows early signs of success

Ohio charter law shows early signs of success

By   /   January 18, 2017  /   No Comments

Researchers who studied the first year of Ohio’s charter school reforms say the 2015 law is “bringing promising changes to the state’s charter school sector.”

A new report from the Thomas B. Fordham Institute cites tougher oversight of Ohio charter authorizers and governing boards as key components of the overhaul.

The authors note that this is a first look only, “an early (and important) checkup on the implementation of HB 2, and to prompt action, if needed, to ensure faithful implementation of Ohio’s much improved charter school law.”

Read the whole thing here.

Click here to LEARN HOW TO STEAL OUR STUFF!

John Bicknell is executive editor of Watchdog.org. He is a veteran editor and has worked in journalism for more than 30 years. He came to Washington in 1999 as an editor at Congressional Quarterly and held several positions at CQ and Roll Call. He is the author of "America 1844: Religious Fervor, Westward Expansion and the Presidential Election That Transformed the Nation." His next book, scheduled to be published in 2017, is on John C. Fremont's 1856 presidential campaign. John also served as senior editor of the 2016 edition of “The Almanac of American Politics.” He can be reached on Twitter @JohnBick1960 and by email at [email protected]

  • Sign-up for our Ohio Watchdog email list to receive the latest news and in-depth coverage.

﻿