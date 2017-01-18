﻿ Ohio charter law shows early signs of success - Watchdog.org

Researchers who studied the first year of Ohio’s charter school reforms say the 2015 law is “bringing promising changes to the state’s charter school sector.”

A new report from the Thomas B. Fordham Institute cites tougher oversight of Ohio charter authorizers and governing boards as key components of the overhaul.

The authors note that this is a first look only, “an early (and important) checkup on the implementation of HB 2, and to prompt action, if needed, to ensure faithful implementation of Ohio’s much improved charter school law.”

