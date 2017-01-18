﻿ Vermont House has 90 days to review Scott's restructuring plan - Watchdog.org

MONTPELIER — Forty-eight hours after Vermont Gov. Phil Scott signed executive orders to merge the state’s liquor control and lottery commission, create a new Agency of Economic Opportunity, restructure IT resources, and blend tourism and marketing with state commerce functions, news reporters were asking “how” and “why.”

At a Jan. 17 Capitol news conference, the Republican governor addressed mild media skepticism by stressing that his agency restructuring plan is “necessary to efficient administration.”

He also reiterated that the new batch of executive orders were designed to buttress his administration’s strategic goals of improving Vermont’s economy, making living and doing business in the state more affordable, while protecting vulnerable citizens.

Scott told reporters that the Vermont House will have 90 days to review the restructuring plan.

By Vermont law, state legislators get 90 days to review a governor’s executive orders. If they either approve an order, or choose not to respond, then it stands. If rejected, the order is then null; at that point, the governor would then have to consider how to respond to the concerns of legislators.

The governor said that, during the 90-day interim, he would continue “making government more efficient.”

It is unclear how much money Scott’s restructuring plan will save taxpayers, but the effort will, according to the governor, eliminate agency redundancies and better administer IT resources.

First, Scott said that he created the new Agency of Economic Opportunity (AEO) to help workers and business owners.

The planned April 17 agency roll out will merge the Agency of Commerce and Community Development and the Department of Labor. The Department of Marketing and Tourism will also become a part of AEO.

“For our economy to grow, employers need workers and unemployed workers need jobs,” he said, adding that “right now there’s a ‘disconnect’ between the size and skills of our workforce and the needs of Vermont businesses.”

Scott said employers have told him “over and over again” that they have unfilled positions waiting for qualified workers. “Yet at the same time, I talk to workers trying to find good paying jobs.”

“This merger is designed to bridge that gap, [and] connect the needs of employers with our workforce. This new structure will allow for a better, more coordinated, more accountable approach to economic opportunity for all Vermonters.”

Scott expects the agency to help serve the goal of growing the state’s workforce and address what he termed “the skills gap.”

Regarding state tourism and marketing coming under AEO’s umbrella, Scott said that, “Despite what you may have heard, I am committed to aggressively promoting our tourism agency.” According to Rebecca Kelley, a Scott aide, the governor was referring to an unidentified news article which, she said, may have inadvertently implied that he was not going to actively promote state tourism.

However, regarding the fate of the state’s most iconic tourist-oriented product, Vermont Life magazine — a glossy, full-color quarterly publication — Scott said, “It remains to be seen.”

Second, Scott created the Agency of Digital Services, which also opens its doors for the first time April 17.

“This agency dissolves the Department of Information and Innovation and will better align the IT portfolio with my goal of a making state government more modern, nimble, and efficient,” he said.

The new agency is expected to provide a centralized, unified structure for IT, according to Scott; it will also offer better management control of all IT functions.

Third, Scott’s order to merge liquor and lottery came about after it was determined that the separate entities shared similar responsibilities, with overlapping retail markets where liquor and lottery tickets are sold. The merger would help streamline the retail licensing and application process for customers and the state.

According to Scott, “Streamlining and consolidating the functions of the Department of Liquor Control and the State Lottery Commission under a single department offers the opportunity to realize cost savings, eliminate redundancy, improve accountability, provide more efficient use of expertise and facilities, and promote sharing of best practices and state of the art technology.”

Scott noted that several, open administrative-related job positions that have not been filled so far will remain so until the restructuring is in place.

Regarding his restructuring plan and future efforts to grapple with Vermont’s economic, employment and state budget problems, Scott told reporters that, “Everything has to be on the table.”

Scott stressed that the state restructuring efforts will assist his big plan to help focus on growing the economy as well as bringing in new revenue.

“We need more economic activity,” he said. “Our workforce is shrinking and we have to bring-in more employees, more families, into the state.”