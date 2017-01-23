﻿ Nanny State of the Week: The revolution will not be livestreamed from Congress - Watchdog.org

It’s against congressional rules to take photos or videos on the floor of the House of Representatives. But in response to a stunt by House Democrats, Republicans have moved to impose punishments that may violate the Constitution.

Last summer, Democrats held a “sit-in” for the House of Representatives in protest of what they said was the Republican refusal to bring a vote to the floor for gun control legislation. This continued when the House adjourned, which results in turning off the lights and cameras. During adjournment, Democrats used their smartphones to take photos and stream videos of their sit-in.

While the action violated rules of Congress, Republican leadership doesn’t want to go through the normal channels to sanction Democrats who violated the rules. Typically, sanctions must be meted out by the House Ethics Committee on a case-by-case basis. But a new rule from GOP leadership would give the sergeant-at-arms the power to fine members up to $2,500 without having to go through the Ethics Committee.

The new rules may be unconstitutional, according to people with experience on the issue. A former House consel to the Democrats told Politico, “It’s the House that has the power, the self-disciplinary authority to do this. … I’m not sure they can delegate the disciplinary power to an individual house officer.”

Republicans altered their proposal in response to these criticisms, allowing members who do get sanctioned to appeal through the House Ethics Committee. But Democrats still cried foul, and the rules were implemented on a party-line vote.

Irked by a publicity stunt, Republicans appear to have overreacted and potentially run afoul of the Constitution. It was already against the rules for members of Congress to take photos and video from the floor, but Republicans thought it was too much of a hassle to actually enforce, so they delegated it to an unelected office.

The rule is frequently ignored, not only for publicity stunts like the Democrats pulled, but for major events. We’ll see if the sergeant-at-arms deems any fines necessary when President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress.