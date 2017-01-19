﻿ Superintendent to angry parents: Take it up with anti-Trump teacher - Watchdog.org

A Michigan school administrator has a message for parents angered by a teacher’s refusal to show President-elect Trump’s inaugural address in class: Take it up with the teacher.

That was the gist of a brief letter posted by Williamston Community Schools Superintendent Narda Murphy on the district website, a day after Explorer Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Brett Meteyer informed parents he would let students watch the ceremony but not Trump’s speech.

As first reported by Watchdog.org, the backlash started Tuesday when a parent shared the teacher’s email with Michigan radio talk show host Steve Gruber, who happens to have kids in the same school district. The email, subsequently posted to Gruber’s Facebook account, stated that since the Trump team had not provided Meteyer with a preview of the speech, he worried about what Trump might say:

“I am anxious about showing Mr. Trump’s inaugural address, given his past inflammatory and degrading comments about minorities, women, and the disabled. I am also uneasy about Mr. Trump’s casual use of profanity, so I sought an assurance that as their teacher, I would not be exposing children to language that would not appear in G- or PG-rated movies.”

The parent, who spoke to Watchdog on the condition of anonymity Wednesday, said he turned to Gruber rather than the teacher out of fear of retaliation against his kids.

“My son is in this class and it has been infuriating getting these emails,” the parent said. “It’s hard as a parent to take action without our children suffering repercussions.”

Once the letter went viral on the airwaves and social media, news of the teacher’s actions quickly spread throughout Michigan and the country.

Meteyer has not responded to Watchdog’s requests for comment.

The superintendent, in her Jan. 18 response letter, urged parents to confront the teacher directly since district policy directs administrators “not to comment on specific employee/employer issues:

Dear Williamston Families, I am aware of discourse within the community regarding a teacher parent communication surrounding the Presidential inauguration. The district administration expects teachers to present a balanced perspective consistent with the curriculum and demonstrate good judgement in their communications with families. Administrators do not preview nor censor communications sent by teachers. We do, however, encourage parents to dialogue directly with their child’s teacher when they have questions regarding communication or instructional practice. Please note that due to district policy and long standing practice, district administrators will not comment on specific employee/employer issues. As always, your support of our teachers and students is greatly appreciated. Respectfully, Narda Murphy

Superintendent

The district policy of staying neutral in teacher-parent situations leaves parents to duke it out with Meteyer. Gruber has noted that making parents take action is what led to the public relations disaster for the district.

Another parent who spoke anonymously to Watchdog out of fear of reprisals the superintendent’s letter doesn’t help the situation.

“That’s the whole problem. If we go to the teacher, it just gets swept under the rug and the B.S. continues,” the parent said.

“It’s disappointing that a parent, afraid of getting his kid in trouble, has to send an anonymous email to put a spotlight on bad behavior by a teacher,” Gruber told Watchdog.org.

“But even worse the district issues a statement that washes its hands and says you guys fight it out,” he added. “It is the epitome of cowardice to avoid straight answers which America needs now more than ever.”