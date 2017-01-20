﻿ DPI superintendent candidate proposes changes to school report cards - Watchdog.org

MILWAUKEE – Candidate for state Superintendent of Public Instruction John Humphries on Thursday announced a plan to revise the state’s school report card system to make it more transparent and raise standards.

“We start with an honest assessment of proficiency and what that means,” Humphries said at a press conference Thursday. “We create transparent criteria that makes sense to people and then we share information with letter grades for clarity.”

The Department of Public Instruction compiles report cards on every public school and every public school district in Wisconsin. Schools and school districts are graded from highest, “Significantly Exceeds Expectations,” to lowest, “Fails to Meet Expectations.” The report cards began in 2012 to provide parents with more information before choosing a school for their children.

The report cards assess schools and school districts in four areas: student achievement in English language arts and mathematics, student growth, closing achievement gaps between student groups, and measures of readiness for graduation and postsecondary success. A score from zero to 100 is assigned and that determines the district’s grade.

For the 2015-16 school year, the state changed the report card to take into account the poverty in the district as well as student growth. The change lifted Milwaukee Public Schools from last year’s “fails to meet expectations” to “meets few expectations,” a passing score. The district avoided having any schools eligible for a state-imposed turnaround school district, the Opportunity Schools Participation Program.

“We continue to focus on the level of achievement, growth, and gap in our report cards,” Humphries said, “But we get honest about the scoring system. Twenty-five thousand kids in Milwaukee right now attend failing schools, but Milwaukee’s not a failing district. That’s fundamentally dishonest.”

Humphries said that because of how the standards were set by current DPI Superintendent Tony Evers, too many failing schools and school districts get passing grades.

“Report card scores are set unilaterally by the state superintendent,” Humphries said. “Too many low performing schools appear to get, they get, passing scores. Our scores are inflated on all schools. Even high performing schools look better than they truly are.”

To make the system less arbitrary, Humphries would use ACT scores to set the standard, that a child rated as proficient would have an 80 percent chance of succeeding in their freshman year of college. That number would set the standard for lower grade levels, that a child would be 80 percent likely to be on track to be successful at the next grade level.

Schools would also be graded on student growth and on closing achievement gaps, but would not weigh student family income as heavily. Instead, comparisons in growth among students statewide from similar economic backgrounds would be used in the student growth measurement for a school.

Schools would also be rated on four-year graduation rates. Asked if that would be an incentive to schools to push unprepared students through to drive up their rating, Humphries said that the report card category on student proficiency would prevent that.

“So there is an incentive to get kids through graduation in four years,” Humphries said. “But that’s been a hallmark of high quality schools, graduating in four years with high levels of proficiency.”

The new report card system would use letter grades to make the system more transparent. Humphries was unable to say how many districts would be given an F, a failing grade, using the new report cards, or if Milwaukee Public Schools would be rated as failing.

“I have not run the actual numbers, but my guess is that a school district with such a substantial number of failing schools would be in the lowest category,” Humphries said.

Neither of Humphries’ opponents, Evers and Lowell Holtz, responded to requests for comment on the proposed report card changes. Holtz, Evers and Humphries face each other in a primary election on February 21. The top two candidates will face off in the April 4 general election.

Brett Healy, president of the MacIver Institute for Public Policy in Madison, said the current report card system is broken and in need of repair.

“Parents and taxpayers are confused by the current system and mad that the politicians are playing games with their children’s future,” Healy said in a statement.

Healy said the proposal appears to be well thought out and contains meaningful reforms. “

“Let’s hope the other candidates running to head up our school system realize how important this issue is and join the debate about how we can improve education in Wisconsin for all of our children,” Healy said.

School Choice Wisconsin President Jim Bender, a supporter of weighting the report cards for poverty, said in a statement that the report cards are, “a work in progress.”

“In the end, they need to be simple, understandable but relay the information that parents need,” Bender said. “I would welcome more detailed ideas from all the candidates.”