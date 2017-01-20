﻿ Study finds cigarette smuggling prevalent in states with high tax rates - Watchdog.org

New Yorkers smoke more smuggled cigarettes than they do those that are legally taxed in the state. It’s also probably no coincidence the state has the nation’s highest cigarette tax rate.

That’s the takeaway from a recent study by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Tax Foundation that found cigarette smuggling is a growing problem, particularly in those states that heavily tax the smokes.

The Empire State imposes a $4.35-per-pack excise tax rate on cigarettes, while smokers in New York City pay an additional $1.50-per-pack tax. And let’s not forget that a federal tax rate of just over $1 per pack is also collected. That means a resident of New York City pays $6.85 in taxes for each pack on top of the actual cost of the smokes.

Even though states in the northeast tend to impose higher cigarette tax rates than the rest of the country — see a map of rates here — New Yorkers can still save quite a bit of money by going across state lines to buy cigarettes. Residents of New York City, for example, could cross the Hudson River into New Jersey and pay a $2.70-per-pack tax rate, saving them more than $4 per pack.

In all, an estimated 55.4 percent of cigarettes consumed in New York in 2014 were smuggled into its borders. New York is followed by Arizona (49.6 percent), New Mexico (46.2 percent), Washington (45.2 percent) and Minnesota (35.5 percent).

Massachusetts saw a big jump in cigarette smuggling, from 12 percent to 29.3 percent, between 2013 and 2014 after increasing the tax rate on packs of cigarettes from $2.51 to $3.51.

The Tax Foundation said rates are so high in some areas the levies amount to “de facto prohibition.”

“Few politicians realize when they vote for higher excise taxes that doing so may dramatically increase cigarette-related crime, such as smuggling,” wrote study authors Michael LaFaive, Todd Nesbit and Scott Drenkard.

“These crimes not only deprive local and state governments of tax revenues, they also tend to descend into violence, which produces all sorts of unnecessary damage. Policymakers should take these realities into consideration when contemplating how much to tax cigarettes.”

The reverse is also true: Those states with lower tax rates tend to have a large percentage of cigarettes smuggled out of their borders. Take New Hampshire, which has an outbound smuggling rate of 81.1 percent, the highest in the nation (the next highest is Idaho, with 24.8 percent outbound smuggling). New Hampshire’s $1.78-per-pack tax rate is lower than all surrounding New England states.

The authors point out that smuggling can range from residents buying smaller quantities of cigarettes and crossing state lines to commercial operations that have involved counterfeit state tax stamps, counterfeit cigarettes and hijacked trucks.