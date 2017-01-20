﻿ Attorney General’s office reviewing Milwaukee County corruption complaint - Watchdog.org

MADISON, Wis. — A complaint alleging corruption in the Milwaukee County court system is now in the hands of Wisconsin’s attorney general.

A spokesman for Attorney General Brad Schimel tells Wisconsin Watchdog that the state Department of Justice recently received a referral from District Attorney John Chisholm of the complaint, filed by Milwaukee entrepreneur Emmanuel Mamalakis.

“We are reviewing,” said Johnny Koremenos, the DOJ communications director.

Mamalakis, a litigant in multiple lawsuits involving his former company, SXP Analytics LLC, accuses Milwaukee-based O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman DeJong & Laing SC, the court-appointed receiver for SXP’s assets, of conspiring with Quantlab Technologies Ltd. of Houston in an egregious breach of fiduciary duty.

Mamalakis alleges that Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Paul Van Grunsven turned a blind eye to the law firm’s alleged double-dealing because of his ties to a cadre of politically connected local attorneys.

According to court documents, Mamalakis alleges that O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman DeJong & Laing SC and Seth Dizzard, the firm’s attorney who served as receiver, combined with an SXP minority partner “for the purpose of willfully and maliciously injuring Mamalakis and his reputation, trade, business profession in exchange for receipt of financial benefit.”

Mamalakis alleges the receiver did legal work for Quantlab, SXP’s main adversary, while it was legally bound to serve the interests of the receivership. He also asserts the receiver and his firm were leveraging for a big pay day if Quantlab won its lawsuits against SXP.

“This is clear-cut misconduct in public office and bribery,” he said in a story first reported by Wisconsin Watchdog. “They took money they were not allowed to take and lied in their filings about it.”

The law firm has vehemently denied the allegations in multiple court proceedings and in an interview with Wisconsin Watchdog. An attorney for the firm told Wisconsin Watchdog that three courts have found the firm’s conduct appropriate and legal.

Mamalakis’ claims Van Grunsven’s decision in 2015 tossing out the misconduct complaints was not only wrong but illegal.

The judge originally raised the point that Mamalakis and his attorneys pushed, that the receiver has an exclusive fiduciary — or financial trust — duty to SXP.

“And that means doing everything in your power to avoid a judgment by Quantlab against SXP,” the judge said.

Van Grunsven agreed to meet with the receiver’s attorneys privately in his chambers and placed under seal the explanation the law firm provided on why it could not turn over requested documents.

And in January 2015, he dismissed Mamalakis’ complaint, claiming in part that the receiver and his attorneys enjoyed “quasi-immunity.” Not if they broke the law, Mamalakis argued, to no avail.

Mamalakis alleges that Chisholm did nothing with the case, and that he was asked by the Democrat district attorney’s handler to keep his concerns quiet until Chisholm got through his election campaign.

Chisholm has not returned calls seeking comment.

Mamalakis said he had a “very short, very curt conversation” with Chisholm last week.

“He said, ‘In light of your public comments (to Wisconsin Watchdog), I’m closing the investigation. Am I to assume you would like me to send this to the [Wisconsin] attorney general’s office?’”

“I said, ‘Could you, please. That would be nice,’” Mamalakis added.

Mamalakis, a former securities litigator, said Chisholm’s office should have referred the case to another jurisdiction from the beginning due to a standard conflict of interest.