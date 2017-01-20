﻿ Wisconsin lawmakers balk at ESSA exclusion - Watchdog.org
January 20, 2017

Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin say executive branch officials are ignoring them in writing plans for implementing the federal Every Student Succeeds Act. Their response: write legislation that would give them a bigger say on ESSA policy.

“The move follows allegations that Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers and the state Education Department have made “unilateral decisions” about Wisconsin’s ESSA plan,” The 74 reports.

The law requires state education officials to consult with governors and legislators, but doesn’t define the extent of such consultations.

