﻿ Civil asset forfeiture reform reintroduced in Legislature - Watchdog.org

MADISON, Wis. – Law enforcement would no longer be able to seize and keep an innocent person’s property under a bill aimed at reforming Wisconsin’s civil asset forfeiture law.

State. Sen. Dave Craig last week released the bill for co-sponsorship.

The Town of Vernon Republican said it’s astonishing that it’s “common practice” in Wisconsin and so many other states to allow law enforcement and district attorneys to launch civil lawsuits against property suspected to have been used in a criminal enterprise even though the person linked to the property is never charged with a crime.

“That is a grave concern to me as a conservative and it should be a grave concern to all of us who submit to a constitution,” Craig told Wisconsin Watchdog Friday on the Vicki McKenna Show on NewsTalk 1310 WIBA.

Craig’s reform bill allows forfeiture of property only after conviction, to ensure that “citizens are truly treated as innocent until proven” guilty.

The bill’s “innocent owner” provision requires property seized during an arrest to be returned to innocent owners of the property if the criminal activity occurred without their knowledge and they can prove their ownership.

And the proposal allows the court, upon petition by a person whose property was seized but not yet forfeited, to return the possession to the person under certain defined circumstances.

Wisconsin law mandates any proceeds from property seized in civil asset forfeiture to go to the state’s common school fund. The idea is to protect citizens from what the Institute for Justice calls “Policing for Profit.”

But so-called federal “Equitable Sharing” agreements provide for proceeds of liquidated seized assets from asset forfeiture to be shared between state and federal law enforcement agencies. Revenue in those cases in Wisconsin do not have to go to the school fund, in what lawmakers like Craig and Sen. Fred Kessler, D-Milwaukee, see as an end-around to the constitution.

The Institute for Justice, which bills itself as a national law firm for liberty, reports that each year police and prosecutors nationwide take hundreds of millions of dollars in cash, cars, homes and other property – “regardless of the owners’ guilt or innocence.”

“Under civil forfeiture laws, the government can seize this property on the mere suspicion that it is connected to criminal activity. No charges or convictions are required,” the organization states in its most recent “Policing for Profit report. “And once property is seized, owners must navigate a confusing, complex and often expensive legal process to try to win it back.

“Worst of all, most civil forfeiture laws give law enforcement agencies a powerful incentive to take property: a cut, or even all, of forfeiture proceeds.”

Craig’s bill requires all proceeds from the sale of all forfeited property be turned in to the state school fund, as demanded in the state constitution.

The bill prohibits law enforcement agencies from transferring property to federal agencies for forfeitures under federal law, unless the value of the property exceeds $50,000 or the property can be forfeited only under federal law.

Law enforcement agencies must prove “clear and convincing evidence” exists to take property not directly related to a crime. The language mirrors language in the Due Process Act of 2016, introduced by U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Menomonee Falls.

And the reform measure creates a timeline requiring that seized property be returned to property owners within 30 days of a dismissal or a not guilty verdict. Wisconsin citizens have reported cases in which their property was held indefinitely, even after a case had been settled.

A similar reform bill appeared to have strong bipartisan support last session before state Rep. Joel Kleefisch, R-Oconomowoc, chairman of the Assembly Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee, killed it in committee.

Mike Mikalsen, spokesman for Sen. Stephen Nass, R-Whitewater, in March said the law enforcement community lobbied hard against the reform measure, framing the bill as “anti-police.” Nass introduced the Senate version of the bill last session.

A spokeswoman for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, at the time said the speaker “intends on bringing up the legislation” in the 2017-18 session.

Craig said at least there was a good deal of education on the bill last session, allowing lawmakers to become acquainted with the problem.

“We had a groundswell that occurred slightly too late in the legislative process,” the senator said. “I think the stars are starting to align behind this.”

Craig said there remains opposition from members of the law enforcement community.

“I would say to them, ‘We acknowledge that drug intercession and fighting crime is important, but we have to make sure we are not using constitutional shortcuts’” Craig said.