﻿ Montpelier women’s march was anti-Trump fest - Watchdog.org

Although advertised as a march for women’s rights, the theme of Saturday’s rally in Montpelier was a mass protest by the political left against President Trump.

According to some estimates, 15,000 women and men attended the peaceful gathering at the capital. Speakers at the rally included U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., also a 2016 Democratic candidate for president.

Issues promoted by the rally included immigration, social justice, the environment, health care, LGBT rights and even water fluoridation.

“Both of my parents were immigrants. I’m an immigrant [from Switzerland] and I’m concerned about Trump talking about camps and deportations,” said Yasmeen Hossain of Northfield, Vermont.

Although Trump has never suggested putting immigrants in camps, Hossain said the president’s rhetoric on immigration has her concerned.

Jocelyn Schreiber, a resident of Lebanon, N.H., was possibly the only rally member waiving an American flag. However, that flag had only 13 stars on it, indicating the original 13 American colonies.

“I’m afraid we’re going back to that era with women’s rights,” she said, referring to late 18th century America.

Schreiber, who told Watchdog she works in healthcare, said the problem with repealing the Affordable Care Act is that letting some people opt out of insurance will strain providers who have trouble collecting payments.

“Somebody still has to pay for it,” she said.

Health care is a top priority for Trump. On Friday, the president signed an executive order giving executive departments and agencies the authority to roll back aspects of the Affordable Care Act.

Other protesters had other issues. Brattleboro resident Mary McLoughlin said she attended the rally over concerns that Trump would remove public funding from Planned Parenthood. .

Kim Kite, of Montpelier, said he is for renewable energy and worries that Trump “does not seem to trust the scientists” when it comes to climate change.

Heather Ferris, of East Hampton, Conn., said she was there to “save civilization from Trump, save the climate from Trump and from all the other Trumps around the world.”

Ella Workman, of East Dorset, said she attended the rally because Vice President Mike Pence has taken money away from AIDS services to fund conversion therapy or “gay camps.”

Rutland resident Marilyn Griffith took the opportunity to spread a message about water safety. Rutland fluoridates its water supply, and Griffith said it’s a dangerous byproduct of the mining industry; she claimed adding fluoride to the water supply was a form of involuntary mass drugging.

Asra Nomani, writing in the New York Times, reported that more than 50 partners responsible for organizing the nationwide march receive funding from left-wing billionaire George Soros.