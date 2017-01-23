﻿ Haupt's Take: The fall of the house of Obama - Watchdog.org

By William Haupt III | Haupt’s Take

“If you are a success, your performance will always exceed you expectations.” (Aaron Armon)

Barack Obama’s farewell address to the nation was both familiar and discordant. It was familiar because the rhetoric was reminiscent of his two campaigns and it was discordant because of his disconnection from the reality of the country he was leaving behind. He sounded as if he never stopped whistle-stopping and was still vote harvesting. He spoke of America’s founding axioms and today’s continual challenges.

Mr. Obama was determined to leave office planting the seeds for future progressives. He said America’s founders set forth a path for all Americans to achieve a common and greater good. He cited our founders as men who made sacrifices and compromises when they wrote our Constitution. He insisted that is how he governed. Yet at a debate over raising the debt ceiling he told Republicans,

“I won this last election and you lost. Deal with it.” (Barack Obama)

He spoke about his desire to bring equality to all Americans. He called for “a new social compact” to guarantee all people receive what they need. He admonished right to work states and said we need to give workers the power to unionize for better wages across America.

He claimed we need to increase taxes on business and individuals who earn the most. They should be sharing this with those who are in need. He reiterated government’s role was evolving and US citizens had become more dependent on their assistance. How soon we forget President Ronald Reagan told us: “The most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”

His artful speech lacked disconnect with reality. His idea about giving government more control over our lives by increasing the taxes on our producers and giving more money to those who want handouts sounded like the rhetoric he preached for eight years. This was a repeat performance to set the stage for the next up and coming progressive running for office.

Obama strapped economic growth by over regulating the free market. This discouraged businesses to expand and hire. Many either gave up looking for work or took jobs beneath their pay grade. Although this made Obama’s numbers look good, his “under-employment” numbers were the worst in our nation’s history. He never recognized that;

“A good decision is based on knowledge and not on numbers.” (Plato)

Obama’s farewell address was discordant in its notable detachment from America’s current political expectations and their growing distaste for progressives. The working man’s choice and underdog Donald Trump, won the presidency during an era when liberals have suffered troubling losses in state legislatures, our governors’ mansions and in Congress.

Across the country, Americans are rejecting the progressive agenda as more ideological than equitable. Americans want to know their leaders care more about their upward mobility than inequality. They want their elected officials to be more concerned about jobs than green energy, climate change or rehashing racism.

“A good leader will establish the people’s priorities and make it his goal to achieve them.” (Allan Smith)

The next day as Air Force One jetted the Obama’s off to vacation, people waved goodbye to the eloquent, slick speaking novelty president who articulated words such as “change you can believe in.” The change they got from the Obama administration was doubling the national debt, scandals, disastrous foreign policy, failed stimulus programs, and total fragmentation of our nation. The litany of these abortions perpetrated on both the American people and the world by him will take years to correct. Others waving goodbye had exploited his stimulus money on failed green energy projects.

The seniors and savers who watched him leave had seen their income fly away like his jet; due to the fed keeping the interest rates at sub zero during his time in office. Teachers waved goodbye to the father of common core, and the bankers were delighted hoping President Trump would dump Dodd-Frank. The only ones who mourned were those who had been on a free ride for eight years with food stamps, free cells phones, and section eight housing. Of course there were the greens who felt short changed he didn’t outlaw all fossil fuels. But those who had watched him destroy the greatest healthcare system in the world, cheered as they watched the US presidential Boeing 747 aircraft disappear over the horizon. This final flight marked the end of their eight year nightmare.

“One man’s daydream can easily be another man’s nightmare if it is coerced on him.” (Al Gordon)

Many who did not vote for Obama were optimistic about a few things and wanted to give him a chance. They felt the 1st black president would help put the ugly history of racially divisiveness behind us. But from his earliest stumbling effort, the “Beer Summit,” Obama proved he had no interest in dealing with this signature issue.

He actually magnified it, pre-judging racially charged cases, like the shooting of Trayvon Martin or the questionable police shooting in Ferguson, before the defendants got their day in court. Does this sound like a man who was elected on the premise to unite all American’s under one cloak? This sounds more like Al Sharpton and Jessie Jackson.

“The 1964 Civil Rights Act made every American an equal part of the human race.” (Joe Collins)

What totally turned the tide of support for Obama was the disastrous launch of ObamaCare. This was a reminder to America everything that’s wrong with big government. When we were told health care would run as well as the Department of Motor Vehicles, nobody was optimistic. Have you ever tried to get anything done at the DMV in downtown LA?

When ObamaCare was passed, we were assured it would provide insurance for 32 million newl people. Yet today ObamaCare is covering fewer people than ever before. Insurance premiums have doubled for most Americans, and many have been canceled. A year after this Frankenstein was incarnated by the resurrecting of Dr. Hyde insurance companies started fleeing from the exchanges faster than a Tennessee hound dog can dig up his favorite bone. And the expansion of Medicaid is about to bankrupt many of our states.

“You will all love the bill but you have to let us pass it before you read it.” (Nancy Pelosi)

Since there is always a list of comprehensive presidential failures every time we replace our commander in chief, we must remember there is much more testimonial than turmoil during the changing of the guard. Therefore it is only befitting to try and find accolades to remember him by even though he might have been an epic failure.

He promised to fundamentally change America, and he certainly did live up to that promise. Unfortunately for most Americans, this was not the change they wanted. His changes might have benefited a few in the minority but they did nothing to benefit the majority. It taught America that big government is worse than none at all.

“Government, even in its best state, is but a necessary evil; in its worst state, an intolerable one” (Thomas Paine)

We have the longest lasting Constitution in world history, so it must be a good one. There is no need to fundamentally change America now or in the future. From the errors of our past, let us all hope we have learned something from our mistakes. There is no free ride for anyone. Our founders only guaranteed us the opportunity to seek happiness and riches and to put in place a government that we controlled not the politicians.

They never told us America owed us anything. We must be committeed to live by the principles of our Constitution and America will always be a great nation. We must elect leaders who believe our Constitution is as sacred as a bible. Remember, “My fellow Americans, ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” (JFK)