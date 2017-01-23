﻿ MVP to pay $230,000 for overcharging Vermonters - Watchdog.org

Last week, the Department of Financial Regulation announced the conclusion of its investigation of MVP Health Insurance Co., finding the company had overcharged 470 Vermonters in violation of Vermont state law.

MVP will reimburse a total of $158,915, plus interest, to 470 Vermonters who received colorectal screenings and related services from 2013 through 2016. The private insurance company, based out of Schenectady, N.Y., will also pay a penalty of $70,500 into Vermont’s general fund.

Dale Schaft, information management officer, told Watchdog that the department was alerted to the overcharges after a consumer filed a complaint.

State law requires that services related to colorectal screenings, like removal of tissue, laboratory or physician services, facility services and anesthesia, be fully covered by insurance providers.

Upon investigation, MVP was found to have wrongly coded these medical procedures by obscuring their link to covered colorectal services. Investigators looked through claims beginning in 2013, when the law was amended to cover associated services.

“MVP has made changes to correct the erroneous practices and conform to Vermont insurance statutes,” Schaft said. “We can’t comment on why the overcharging occurred because investigations are confidential.”

While the insurer did not return Watchdog’s request for an interview, the department said in a news release that “MVP has acknowledged the errors and has agreed to conduct an internal audit to ensure future compliance with Vermont laws.”

The company alerted overcharged members to their reimbursement at the end of December. However, the Department of Financial Regulation reserves the right to investigate future consumer complaints, if a Vermonter believes they are eligible for reimbursement, but was not caught in the initial investigation.

MVP is one of two private insurers operating in Vermont. It covers 700,000 people across country and has roughly 1,600 employees.

Vermont Health Connect

Because the details of the investigation are confidential, it’s unclear whether the billing errors are related to the state’s malfunctioning insurance exchange, Vermont Health Connect.

MVP and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont have struggled to reconcile their billing and customer accounts due to the processing errors coming from the exchange.

This month, the state agreed to pay BCBS $3.5 million to make up for billing errors through 2015.

Each year, the state and health insurers are left playing catch-up, reconciling at the end of every fiscal year. The exchange uses separate entities for processing and billing, resulting in inaccurate and untimely billing to private insurers. As a result, insurers are double paying and even paying for customers who switched insurers months before the insurer is alerted to the change.

Last week, representatives from BCBS and MVP testified before the Senate Health and Welfare Committee, responding to Strategic Solution’s report on the status of the exchange.

The report recommended that the state continue on patching the exchange, a conclusion Al Gobeille, secretary of the Agency of Health and Human Services, says is biased. The company is commonly hired to fix faulty exchanges, and Gobeille says the report’s conclusions show a major conflict of interest.

Dawn Schneiderman, chief administrative officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield, agreed, stating in her report that, “The conclusions and recommendations within the Executive Summary are not fully supported by the actual content of the report.”

Schneiderman said that BCBS recommends looking at independent pieces of the exchange to see what parts work, and what should be abandoned. Gobeille also proposed this evaluative method.

In his first budget address Jan. 24, Gov. Phil Scott is expected to announce his proposed vision for the state exchange. His decisions come after reviewing the Strategic Solutions report with his administration.