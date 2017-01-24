﻿ Core employees may leave troubled tax incentive behemoth Sanford Burnham - Watchdog.org

Sanford Burnham medical research institute says it’s not leaving Florida, but the latest development in the high-profile case of an enormous state tax incentive deal gone awry suggests the situation is moving from bad to worse.

Multiple unnamed sources told the Orlando Sentinel the research institute’s faculty made a near-unanimous agreement to “seek opportunities elsewhere” in coming months.

At least one source was a faculty member who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation from the institute.

In response, Sanford Burnham said it had not “received a notice” indicating an intention to leave, the Sentinel reported.

If true, the agreement is significant because Sanford Burnham, a California-based organization, is currently at odds with Florida Gov. Rick Scott and the Department of Economic Opportunity over the lack of jobs it produced from a massive taxpayer-funded investment in the research group.

In 2006, under then-Gov. Jeb Bush, the institute was awarded a $350 million economic incentive package to build an East Coast offshoot in Orlando. The state’s contribution was $155 million, which required the biotech nonprofit to produce just 303 jobs over a 10 year period.

According to state records, the institute only created 237 jobs as of 2016, prompting the Scott administration to seek $77 million, or 50 percent of state-level funding, in repayment.

On at least two subsequent occasions, Sanford Burnham attorneys informed the Department of Economic Opportunity the institute has no intention of paying back state incentive funds, and twice denied ceasing its Florida operations.

Closing its doors before the full 20-year incentive agreement expires could constitute a material breach of contract, and strengthen the administration’s claw-back effort. A mass exodus of core employees only bolsters the state’s position.

It’s no secret that Sanford Burnham has tried to resolve its Florida obligations without triggering a default.

After months of negotiations that initially left Scott out of the loop, an attempt to hand over the financially troubled venture to the University of Florida, a taxpayer-funded institution, fell through in October.

The state issued a “notice of default” several days after the university backed out.

The institute responded with its own letter, stating, “Sanford Burnham is not in material default of any obligation in the agreement,” and to “… regard this letter as Sanford Burnham’s rejection of all the allegations, claims, and demands contained in your Oct. 28 (Notice of Default) letter.”

DEO officials said at the time that representatives from the institute had verbally indicated to the department it intended to halt its Florida operations in the near future and leave the state in order to consolidate its operations La Jolla, California.

Sanford Burnham blasted the assertion as an “erroneous belief.”

Sanford Burnham also disputes the institute’s commitment to create 303 jobs constituted a legal obligation, and added the incentive contract only allows the state to recover unspent or unused funds, minus wind-down costs.

According to a DEO project summary, 99 percent of the $155 million has been paid out. Sanford Burnham says it spent the money “many years ago.”

Department records show the rate of return for the taxpayer-funded project was supposed to yield $1.63 for every $1 the state committed. The actual rate of return is left blank on the project summary.

Sanford Burnham has become a symbol for legislators opposed to “corporate welfare.” Chief among them is House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O’Lakes.

Corcoran helped defeat a $250 million appropriation last year for Enterprise Florida, the state’s main economic incentive organization. He stands opposed to Scott’s $85 million funding request for 2017.

Scott is a strong proponent of using taxpayer incentives to cut deals with private businesses. In recent years he’s pushed for more accountability.