﻿ Walker rolls out welfare reform package - Watchdog.org

MILWAUKEE – Gov. Scott Walker on Monday unveiled a next-generation welfare reform package that in many ways picks up where reform pioneer and former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson left off.

At press conferences around the state, Walker rolled out what his administration is billing as “Wisconsin Works for Everyone,” a package of reforms expected to be included in the state budget proposal next month.

“We know we can put people to work,” said Walker, speaking at ResCare Workforce Services in Milwaukee, the first of four stops promoting the reforms. “We want to be at a point where Wisconsin works for everyone.”

Walker’s plan would require able-bodied adults – with children older than 6 – that receive FoodShare benefits and housing assistance to work at least 80 hours per month or participate in a job training program. Currently, the work requirement only applies to adults without dependents.

Walker said his proposals are based on the welfare reforms under Thompson. The former Republican governor’s “Wisconsin Works” law in the 1990s helped drive sweeping welfare reform across the country. Signed in 1996, the reform law ended the Aid to Families with Dependent Children program and replaced it with a program based on work.

Thompson was expected to join Walker Monday afternoon for a press conference in Madison.

“We’re reinstating some of the obvious things, some of the common sense proposals that were included in Wisconsin Works,” Walker said.

“But we’re going to go further,” the governor added. “We’re saying we want to make sure that we break down other barriers along the way.”

Conservatives cheered the reform package as a road map out of poverty. Liberals jeered the proposal as punishment for being poor.

“I believe it is morally unfair and unjust to threaten reduced access to food and shelter for low-income families with children,” said state Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee in a statement. “While Gov. Walker and his allies are giving hand-outs to the wealthy and well-connected at the expense of Wisconsin families in need, I will fight to build an infrastructure in Wisconsin that paves the way for our youth and families to thrive and succeed.”

State Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Cedarburg, said government assistance should be a safety net for those who need it.

“The Governor’s proposal seeks to reconnect those out of the workforce with employment through needed reforms,” Stroebel said.

Another measure in the reform package aims to remove disincentives to work.

Walker said he hears from Wisconsin employers that one of the barriers to employment or job advancement is the childcare subsidy “cliff,” at 200 percent of the federal poverty line, with the elimination of the subsidy above that income threshold. The federal poverty line in Wisconsin for a family of four is $24,300 annually.

“People don’t want to take that job or they don’t want to take that increase because of a concern that they’ll lose benefits or assistance,” Walker said. “In many cases, in things like child care there’s a cliff people get to and they don’t go past that, and it becomes a real deterrent towards entering the workforce or taking a job advancement or promotion at their current employer.”

Instead of completely losing the child care subsidy, parents would see co-payments increased by $1 for every $3 that a family earns over the 200 percent of the federal poverty line barrier until the co-payment becomes the total cost of the child care.

Earlier this month, Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, sent a letter to Walker asking that the administration seek a federal waiver to create a “sliding scale” to address the so-called “benefits cliff,” in which low-income workers face losing benefits after a pay bump – oftentimes a slight one.

“A sliding scale would gradually decrease benefits until the worker can afford to completely move off government assistance,” Darling said at the time.

A similar approach would also be taken with the Medicaid Purchase Program (MAPP), which offers working people with disabilities the ability to buy health insurance through the state’s Medicaid program. The premium “cliff,” the end of the subsidy for MAPP, is at 150 percent of the federal poverty line. That limit would be eliminated and program participants would be required to show that they are working or in pre-employment programs, under Walker’s reform proposals.

To bring Wisconsin’s prison inmate population back into the workforce, the reform package would include expanded vocational training through the technical colleges and more in-insitution training. Walker proposes adding a person at the Department of Workforce Development to increase the number of apprenticeships for ex-offenders and establish a mentorship pilot program.

Under Walker’s proposal, the state would expand from two counties to five the Supporting Parents, Supporting Kids program. The program helps noncustodial parents find work to meet their support obligations. Participation would also shift from elective to court-ordered participation for those noncustodial parents risking time in jail for nonpayment of child support. The measure would expand the earned-income tax credit to low-income noncustodial parents who pay their child support on time and are employed.

To reduce another barrier to work, Walker’s plan would establish a “Sunrise report” on occupational licenses. New licenses proposed by the legislature would trigger an analysis of whether the license is the “least restrictive means” of protecting health and safety. The report would also examine the extent the license would create a barrier to new workers in that field.

A newly established “Sunset Council” would examine existing occupational licenses and continuing education requirements to make recommendations for repeal based upon the same criteria used in the “Sunrise report.”

A study by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty released in November said Wisconsin’s occupational licenses cost over 31,000 jobs, puts Wisconsin employers at a disadvantage, and costs consumers $1.93 billion.

“We fundamentally believe that public assistance should be a trampoline and not a hammock,” Walker said. “By that I mean we want to help people get back into the workforce and not be settled into assistance.”

Walker said reforming the public assistance system doesn’t just benefit state taxpayers and employers, but because it will help individuals achieve better lives, “through the dignity that comes from hard work.”

The governor was unable to say how much his welfare reform plan would cost taxpayers.

“We’ll put this in the total package of the budget, so we’re not going to announce a dollar amount,” Walker said in response to a question from Wisconsin Watchdog. “But there are some things that cost money, like when we expand rehabilitation treatment, and other things that save money.”

“We believe that even the things that cost us initially, for example, the wean off on child support, we believe over the long haul this will save us money,” Walker said. “These are things that encourage people to get in to the workforce. A little bit up front pays huge dividends.”

Critics blasted as unsuccessful Walker’s 2015 initiative that required able-bodied adults without children to be working or in job training in order to receive FoodShare benefits.

But a report in August by the MacIver Institute, a Madison-based free-market think tank, found wages and hours worked had increased for participants in the FoodShare Employment Training program.

“More than 14,400 people have found jobs since April 2015, according to new data from Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services,” according to MacIver’s report.

To implement some provisions of the welfare reform plan, Walker will need cooperation from the federal government. A waiver from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is needed to create a work requirement for able-bodied adults in the housing voucher program.

Walker will also need federal approval before proceeding with plans to drug test FoodShare recipients, something he requested in a letter to President Donald Trump in December. A similar program was blocked by federal courts in Florida as violations of the Fourth Amendment’s prohibitions on illegal search and seizure.