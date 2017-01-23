﻿ Male student punished for touching woman following sexual encounter - Watchdog.org

A former Michigan State University student was punished for misreading cues from a sexual partner — another reminder that male students should just avoid contact with women on campus.

An unnamed male Michigan State University student met up with a female student he knew to have consensual sex. Hours later, the male student attempted to restart the sexual activity by touching the female student’s breast. Sixteen months later, the female student accused him of sexual assault.

The case was recently detailed in the Center for Michigan’s Bridge Magazine using information from interviews with the female student. The magazine also drew information from the male student’s lawyer and mother, a transcript of an interview with the MSU investigator, and documents from the college’s months-long investigation.

In October 2013, the male student — nicknamed Nathan in the Bridge article — met the female student, nicknamed Melanie. The two met, ironically, at an MSU group comprising male feminists, and soon begin a sexual relationship.

Nathan, a sophomore at the time, said he was a virgin and reported that the two were “emotionally close” at first, but drifted apart by the end of the 2014 spring semester. He further claimed the rift was caused because Melanie, then a freshman, wanted more from the relationship while Nathan wouldn’t label her his girlfriend. He also told friends that she “bullied” him.

Even though she and Nathan were drifting apart that spring, the two made plans to see each other on Memorial Day weekend and have sex. Melanie sent Nathan a nude photo with the caption, “Feeling frisky.” The two engaged in sexual activity in a car, but stopped when a stranger knocked on the window. Melanie was embarrassed and started crying, remembering a previous relationship that she had told Nathan was abusive.

The two had dinner with friends that evening and then went for a walk, where Melanie talked about her previous abuse. Nathan says he listened sympathetically, but Melanie claims he was dismissive. She also claims to have told him she didn’t want to have sex again that night. After talking for a while, they sat down and Nathan put his arm around her. Eventually he put his hand under her shirt and bra to touch her breast. He called it “a momentary touching of the breast”; she called it “groping.”

She told Bridge that she told Nathan to stop and he did so immediately. However, the next day she sent him an angry text message about the encounter, writing, “You even went to lay me down and groped me after I’d told you I didn’t want to do anything more.” (Melanie later told an MSU investigator that the categorization of Nathan as having “pushed [her] down” was inaccurate.)

Nathan thought he redeemed himself by stopping when Melanie asked. Melanie, however, saw the encounter as a betrayal, as she had just shared deep feelings with Nathan.

Melanie told Bridge that Nathan knew he was supposed to seek prior consent before engaging in sexual activity, per MSU policy. In reality, such a policy was not in effect in 2014 when the incident happened. (The policy was adopted in 2015.) Melanie also believed that Nathan’s claim of a perceived cue was admission of sexual assault.

Despite that the incident did not involve either force or threat and ended immediately upon request, Melanie told her poetry class that Nathan “sexually assaulted” her.

Following the incident, Nathan and Melanie stopped speaking to each other. In the fall 2014 semester, just months after the encounter, the two students enrolled in and completed the same course without incident.

Indeed, it would be 16 months before Melanie would formally accuse Nathan of assaulting her. Even then, her accusation came after MSU changed its policy regarding sexual assault and released a problematic survey showing one-in-four female undergraduate students had been sexually assaulted. This survey, like others on the subject, ask women a series of questions with a broad definition of sexual assault, and then researchers determine whether those answers constitute sexual assault. The women answering may not feel they have been victims, but are labeled as such.

Melanie made her accusation 24 days after MSU changed its sexual assault policy and four days after the survey was reported. She also began taking male hormones in order to transition from female to male, and told Bridge that it was one of the reasons she had reported Nathan. Her perspective had changed, and she claimed that, even though it had been 16 months since Nathan briefly touched her breast, she was afraid to use the men’s bathroom for fear he would be there.

The investigator in Nathan’s case was Jayne Schuiteman, a gender studies professor. Schuiteman at first gave the wrong year as the date of the incident between Nathan and Melanie, meaning Nathan would be judged under a different sexual assault policy than was in place at the time of the sexual encounter. After being found responsible under a policy that wasn’t in place at the time of the encounter, Nathan appealed.

He was retried under the previous policy and, again,was found responsible. MSU policy states that an investigation should take 60 days, but Nathan didn’t learn his fate until a year after Melanie – now using a man’s name – made her complaint.

The first decision came down five months after the initial accusation, when he was being investigated for violating a policy that didn’t exist at the time of the incident. The final ruling on whether he violated the old policy came more than a year after Melanie filed her complaint.

During the first investigation, Schuiteman waited a month before interviewing Nathan.

During the second investigation, Nathan and his attorney challenged the school’s characterization of the incident as “severe, persistent or pervasive,” since it involved touching the breast of a woman he had previously had sexual encounters with.

Nathan was found in violation because he misinterpreted Melanie’s cues. She and MSU claimed the cues were not explicit, although Nathan mistakenly thought they were.

Nathan was never charged in criminal court. The final decision against him came after Nathan was supposed to graduate. His punishment? No contact with Melanie, even though they hadn’t spoken for two years. His punishment was later modified to retroactively end on his graduation date, allowing him to receive his diploma months after.

After the MSU decision, Melanie considered filing a protective order against Nathan in court, legally banning him from contacting her even though he hadn’t done so in years.

Bridge included statistics from MSU showing a dramatic increase in reports of sexual assault after the policy changed in 2015, which broadened the definition of assault by narrowing the definition of consent. Essentially, the model adopted by MSU forces couples to engage in a question-and-answer session before and during each sexual encounter. (No one in the real world has sex this way, because sex isn’t treated as a contractual obligation.)

After the policy changed, 461 reports of sexual misconduct were filed, up from 201 the year prior. Of these reports, 38 resulted in findings that students violated school policy. This doesn’t mean a low number of students are held accountable, however, as K.C. Johnson (co-author of a book on the Duke Lacrosse rape hoax) pointed out on Twitter. It could mean that many reports were resolved informally, or the accused wasn’t known to the accuser and couldn’t be found, or the accuser merely wanted accommodations (like rescheduling classes or more time on an assignment) instead of a hearing.

While Nathan’s punishment wasn’t severe, he was negatively branded and affected by the incident. Bridge reported he had lost at least one job opportunity due to the investigation, and his attorney told the magazine she intended to file a lawsuit on his behalf.

The case highlights the lengths to which colleges are going to investigate and punish accusations of sexual assault, even if they can easily be described as misread cues between sexual partners that were in no way severe or pervasive. No student is truly safe when misunderstandings can be reinterpreted months or years later and used as a cudgel against a former partner.