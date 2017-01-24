﻿ North Dakota lawmakers sink teeth into dental therapy - Watchdog.org

The powerful and well-entrenched dental lobby that has thwarted efforts to add dental therapy to the oral health care mix may have finally met its match in North Dakota.

Dental therapists are mid-level providers who work under the supervision of dentists and are licensed to perform many of the same procedures, such as fillings and tooth extractions. They are authorized to practice in Minnesota, Maine and Vermont, as well as on tribal lands in Oregon, Washington and Alaska.

Dental groups such as the American Dental Association, with its $134 million budget, and state-level counterparts have succeeded in keeping dental therapy out of other states. Their efforts were seen most recently in Arizona, when a legislative committee voted down a dental therapy measure. As Watchdog reported, the committee included a dentist with deep ties to the Arizona Dental Association and the ADA.

In North Dakota, whose legislature meets every other year, legislators are reviving a 2015 effort to introduce dental therapists to reach those who live in underserved and rural areas.

Two years ago, the state Senate soundly defeated a dental therapy bill by a 40-6 vote. The measure drew strong resistance from the American Dental Association and its state counterpart, the North Dakota Dental Association, as well as Dr. Brad Bekkedahl, who also is a state senator.

At the time, Bekkedahl encouraged his fellow senators to vote no on the bill, citing questions over the “quality of care” he feels is compromised with providers who have less training.

Bekkedahl repeated the same beef at a Jan. 18 hearing on the current dental therapy bill held by the house Human Services Committee. “My research and knowledge of this dental therapist licensing model has me asking myself the same question relative to the quality-of-care issues: Is it best for the patient? Unequivocally at this time, I must answer the question ‘no,'” he was quoted as saying.

Michael Hamilton, senior research fellow in health care policy at the free-market think tank the Heartland Institute, says that objection doesn’t work anymore, and he told the same committee so. Hamilton is co-author of a new policy brief “The case for licensing dental therapists in North Dakota,” published by Heartland and the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

Hamilton says the paper’s findings are persuading people who live in the 35 federal dental health professional shortage areas. He points out that North Dakota, at 72 percent, had the third-worst rate in the nation in 2015 of children on Medicaid who did not use preventive dental care for which they were eligible. That despite dentists in the state enjoying some of the highest Medicaid reimbursement rates in the country.

While addressing the Human Services Committee, Hamilton took the opposition’s standard arguments and refuted them one by one, effectively yanking the rug from underneath dental groups’ favorite talking points.

“The biggest objections I hear are quality — you’re going to have a two-tiered system, they’re going to be distributed in the wrong places in the state, you’re going to shortchange yourself out of other options, dentists don’t want dental therapists, and then one about socialism that socialist countries have these,” he said.

“The two main reasons [those arguments] crumble are because no dentist would have to hire a dental therapist if he or she does not want to, and dental therapists would practice exclusively under the supervision of a licensed dentist who would choose to employ them.”

The hearing drew testimony from neighboring Minnesota as well, which has the most established dental therapy program in the country. Dr. Karl Self, director of the University of Minnesota’s dental therapy program, testified in favor of the bill, while Dr. Anthony Hilleren, a Minnesota dentist, opposed it.

(Hilleren testified before North Dakota lawmakers last September, and at the Dec. 16 Arizona hearing. Each time he told a story about a bad experience with a dental therapist.)

State Rep. Bill Devlin, R-Finley, the bill’s sponsor, told Watchdog the committee could vote as soon as next week to send the bill to the full House.

Meanwhile, a similar bill has been introduced in Kansas. A coalition called the Kansas Dental Project touts the dental therapy bill as job creation and a solution to the dental workforce shortage in 87 of the state’s 105 counties.

The coalition also anticipates pushback from dental groups, and is taking its case to legislators on Advocacy Day on Wednesday. The Kansas Dental Association and its 1,000 members will do the same in two weeks.

“Dentist groups are in a turf war to protect the status quo, without good reason,” Hamilton said. “The only thing licensing dental therapists would do is expand dentists’ own liberty to run their practices however they want to as small business owners, and treat patients according to their own professional judgement.”

He added: “To turn around and not allow dentists to use their same judgement to hire a dental therapist, it just doesn’t jive.”