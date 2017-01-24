﻿ Going solar may mean going slower in Vermont - Watchdog.org

BRISTOL – Earlier this month, at a food cooperative in Montpelier, Gov. Phil Scott attended the unveiling of a solar energy-gathering carport. The Republican governor said the high-tech photovoltaic structure, designed to charge the electric vehicles of co-op customers, could be used by homeowners someday. “This is the way of the future,” Scott said.

In rural Vermont, open-field solar arrays have become the way of the future, too, although the future might be a little slower in arriving than previously thought.

The pace of large-scale solar development may be slowed somewhat under revised rules written by the Public Service Board in late 2016 that went into effect Jan. 1.

Euphemistically termed “solar farms” by public relations specialists representing renewable energy interests, large open-field arrays are actually commercial power stations, not farms; they have been springing up like roadside billboards in places such as Addison County. (Ironically, billboards are banned in Vermont.) Grazing and crop lands have been ripe for alternative energy development, especially when cash-strapped dairy farmers and other rural landowners need income.

In 2015 alone, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), Vermont installed 43 megawatts of solar electric capacity, placing it 16th in the United States.

And while the push for big solar in Vermont continues, it will likely be happening more slowly, thanks to new rules under Act 174.

The rules allow towns to have more of a say about where renewable energy projects, especially so-called solar farms, are located. However, towns still don’t have veto power under Act 174’s rules.

For energy projects larger than 150kW, the new rules show that town-designated “preferred sites” and “built environments” may be the only path for a large solar developer to follow.

Through the end of 2016, the breakneck pace to realize former Democrat Gov. Peter Shumlin’s goal of 90 percent renewables in the state by 2050 has come at a price. Some residents living near proposed open-field sites are becoming more wary of the big solar-farm concept.

Neighborhood action

Before the new rules went into effect, there were several examples of people trying to stop large solar projects in their rural neighborhoods. One notable action propelled a Vermont woman to a seat on the local planning board.

In June 2015, Waterbury-based SunCommon announced plans to build a modest solar farm on private property located near the historic, Revolutionary War-era Hubbardton Battlefield in rural Rutland County. Deborah (Wright) Bahre operates a small, award-winning alpaca ranch nearby; she didn’t like the proposed solar project destroying the agricultural nature of the neighborhood.

Bahre, along with some of her neighbors, got together and eventually stopped the project.

Bahre was elected to the local planning board a few months later, a clear result of her successful community organizing against the solar project.

In 2017, the rules have been changed and things are now looking different for the future of solar farms even as neighbors are likely to remain engaged in the siting process.

Local control

While not a total victory for local control advocates, the new rules channel solar development to what are termed built environments, which include brownfields (former commercial or industrial sites), landfills, abandoned gravel pits, and even rooftops. The idea behind these rule changes is to discourage large solar arrays in open fields and on farmland.

A 4.99 megawatt solar energy project by GroSolar, a Maryland based company, was proposed last year on an agricultural tract along Vermont Route 116 in Bristol.

But according to Eric Forand, Bristol’s zoning administrator, he hasn’t heard much about the proposed solar project since the new rules went into effect.

“The GroSolar people made an unofficial presentation to the planning commission and then submitted general information paperwork,” Forand said. “But since then, we haven’t heard a thing.”

According to Forand, solar developers must first alert the PSB, under the Section 248 process, and provide a 45-day notice to the municipality before submitting a construction application.

“They have to let the town know before the application is submitted,” he said. “So, at least paperwise, nothing has happened yet. We’ve had no contact with GroSolar beyond the preliminaries.”

GroSolar officials did not return Watchdog’s requests for details about the proposed solar farm in Bristol and the impact of rule changes on future development plans.

Meanwhile, Bristol residents are wondering about the status of the project, too.

“We’ve had people ask questions and they’re full of concerns,” Forand told Watchdog.

Neighbors living around the proposed solar farm are reluctant to talk about the project on the record. Only one local resident agreed to talk with Watchdog, on the grounds that we not identify him.

“There are people upset in the neighborhood even though the solar arrays are supposedly hidden from view,” he said. “I support solar, but solar farms present a big question mark. Who benefits from them? It’s an out-of-state company and the money doesn’t go into the Vermont economy.”

In the neighboring town of New Haven, Selectboard member Douglas Tolles has been wondering about out-of-state involvement in solar farms, too.

“We found a Utah company building a solar project,” Tolles said. “Why Vermont? Utah has plenty of sunshine. New Haven has been targeted and we’ve been a dumping ground (for these solar farm projects).”

Tolles said that he hopes the new rules will slow down big solar projects long enough for officials to have a say about where they are sited.