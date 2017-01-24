﻿ Report: 'Broadband populists' pushing taxpayer-supported internet - Watchdog.org
January 24, 2017

Advocacy groups and academics are transforming the country’s broadband system into one full of both heavy regulations and government-owned networks, according to a recent report.

ATKINSON: A loose coalition of academics and advocates are using mistrust of large corporations to push public internet over private.

The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation said “broadband populists” are whittling away at privately run internet due to a mistrust of telecom’s leading providers. ITIF, an independent tech-policy think tank based in Washington, D.C., said those advocates would lose a debate on whether taxpayers/ratepayers should fund broadband networks, so they’re instead fighting their battles elsewhere — primarily at the Federal Communications Commission on such issues as set-top box competition, net neutrality, broadband privacy and rules on municipal broadband.

“From net neutrality and zero rating to mergers, broadband populists are using each of these smaller debates as a way of inching toward their broader goal of establishing a heavily regulated utility system or even full-blown government ownership,” said Robert Atkinson, ITIF president and the report’s lead author. “This death-by-a-thousand-cuts strategy distracts policymakers and the public from the real debate we should be having about the type of broadband industry we should have in this country: one where private companies compete to offer the best services using different technologies, or one that is heavily regulated and run by the government. While there is certainly a role for government in ensuring the system functions well, most Americans would agree that private industry should lead the way.”

ITIF is urging policymakers to focus on the fact a private-sector model best supports the goals most Americans want from internet providers: efficiency, innovation, quality, reasonable prices and adequate coverage.

There are enough horror stories of failed government networks that have cost taxpayers or ratepayers millions, from the Utah network eventually sold to Google for $1 to the more recent Bristol Virginia Utilities’ OptiNet division, which will soon be sold to private provider Sunset Digital for the $50 million debt left on the books.

ITIF argues that broadband populists’ tactical battles are helping to either limit revenue or increase costs, straining the private-sector model and strengthening the case for government to step in.

Fortunately, for private-sector advocates, Democratic FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler is out and Republican Commissioner Ajit Pai, a free-market champion, is being tapped by President Donald Trump to replace him. A Republican in the Oval Office also means the balance of the FCC will shift to 3-2 in favor of the GOP.

“We need to be open and transparent about the real question here: Is America better off with a broadband industry that is structured like a vast majority of the U.S. economy, where private firms compete to provide the best offering at a competitive price, and where government limits abuse and bridges gaps when private competition doesn’t respond? Or do we want to transform this largely successful industry model into a heavily regulated utility or government-owned network? The former is clearly superior,” Atkinson said.

Johnny Kampis is National Watchdog Reporter for Watchdog.org. Johnny previously worked in the newspaper industry and as a freelance writer, and has been published in The New York Times, Time.com, FoxNews.com and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A former semi-professional poker player, Kampis is writing a book documenting the poker scene at the 2016 World Series of Poker, a decade after the peak of the poker boom. You can follow him on Twitter @TuscaloosaJohn or reach him via email at [email protected]

