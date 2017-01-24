﻿ Report: 'Broadband populists' pushing taxpayer-supported internet - Watchdog.org

Advocacy groups and academics are transforming the country’s broadband system into one full of both heavy regulations and government-owned networks, according to a recent report.

The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation said “broadband populists” are whittling away at privately run internet due to a mistrust of telecom’s leading providers. ITIF, an independent tech-policy think tank based in Washington, D.C., said those advocates would lose a debate on whether taxpayers/ratepayers should fund broadband networks, so they’re instead fighting their battles elsewhere — primarily at the Federal Communications Commission on such issues as set-top box competition, net neutrality, broadband privacy and rules on municipal broadband.

“From net neutrality and zero rating to mergers, broadband populists are using each of these smaller debates as a way of inching toward their broader goal of establishing a heavily regulated utility system or even full-blown government ownership,” said Robert Atkinson, ITIF president and the report’s lead author. “This death-by-a-thousand-cuts strategy distracts policymakers and the public from the real debate we should be having about the type of broadband industry we should have in this country: one where private companies compete to offer the best services using different technologies, or one that is heavily regulated and run by the government. While there is certainly a role for government in ensuring the system functions well, most Americans would agree that private industry should lead the way.”

ITIF is urging policymakers to focus on the fact a private-sector model best supports the goals most Americans want from internet providers: efficiency, innovation, quality, reasonable prices and adequate coverage.

There are enough horror stories of failed government networks that have cost taxpayers or ratepayers millions, from the Utah network eventually sold to Google for $1 to the more recent Bristol Virginia Utilities’ OptiNet division, which will soon be sold to private provider Sunset Digital for the $50 million debt left on the books.

ITIF argues that broadband populists’ tactical battles are helping to either limit revenue or increase costs, straining the private-sector model and strengthening the case for government to step in.

Fortunately, for private-sector advocates, Democratic FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler is out and Republican Commissioner Ajit Pai, a free-market champion, is being tapped by President Donald Trump to replace him. A Republican in the Oval Office also means the balance of the FCC will shift to 3-2 in favor of the GOP.

“We need to be open and transparent about the real question here: Is America better off with a broadband industry that is structured like a vast majority of the U.S. economy, where private firms compete to provide the best offering at a competitive price, and where government limits abuse and bridges gaps when private competition doesn’t respond? Or do we want to transform this largely successful industry model into a heavily regulated utility or government-owned network? The former is clearly superior,” Atkinson said.