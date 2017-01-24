﻿ Oregon coalition pushes lawmakers to command lower drug prices - Watchdog.org

A largely left-leaning coalition is urging Oregon legislators to help combat rising prescription drug prices.

Oregonians for Affordable Drug Prices Now is asking lawmakers to address “pharmaceutical industry price gouging” to ensure that residents can get the medicines they need at affordable rates.

Specifically, the coalition is calling on the Oregon Legislature to implement comprehensive reforms that include lowering out-of-pocket consumer costs while requiring pharmaceutical manufacturers to be transparent in reporting costs to justify prices. The coalition also wants lawmakers to limit the companies to a “fair rate of return” on the drugs they sell.

Coalition members include Service Employees International Union; American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees; the Oregon Education Association and Oregon State Public Interest Research Group.

OSPIRG policy director Jesse Ellis O’Brien said in a statement that the pharmaceutical industry has “for too long … been able to set the rules for drug pricing.”

“When prices for basic medicines like EpiPens and insulin increase between 300 and 500 percent with no warning, it’s a burden on all Oregonians, not just patients relying on those drugs, since it leads to higher health insurance premiums and higher costs for taxpayers and businesses,” she said. “Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical industry can set prices without any transparency or accountability.”

As Republicans in Washington look to rein in Medicaid spending by sending block grants to states, a side effect could be the rise of health-policy nonprofits that act as pseudo-drug rationing organizations. Groups like Boston-based Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, which has partnered with some states to perform cost-effectiveness research on drug treatments, tend to deny coverage of costly medications — a trend that could lead to price controls.

David Hogberg, formerly a senior fellow for health care policy at the National Center for Public Policy Research, has said that price controls could lead to less investment and discovery of breakthrough medications.

Portland Business Journal reported last October that there was strong opposition from the drug industry’s trade group on draft legislation that would implement price caps, rebates and written justification for price hikes.

PhRMA lobbyist Jim Gardner, speaking at a work group in Salem where competing interests discussed the issue, said the proposal would have a “dramatically negative effect on patients.”

Gardner said the legislation would favor insurers over drug manufacturers.

“We think this would chill innovation and remove the economic incentives to develop and deploy state-of-the-art therapies for Oregon patients,” Gardner said. “It would mandate revenue transfers that would have the effect of lining health insurers’ pockets with no requirement that the benefit be passed on to patients.”

Moda Health Plan pharmacy services director Robert Judge called the proposed bill comprehensive.

“It’s so broad and sweeping because this is a broad and sweeping set of issues that face us,” Judge said. “The fact nobody’s happy tells us we’re probably heading in the right direction.”

Robert Graboyes, a senior research fellow and health care scholar at the Mercatus Center, a free-market think tank, told Watchdog the measure might pass in Oregon, but he wouldn’t expect it to be particularly successful or spread to many other states.

“Lawmakers commanding businesses to sell products at lower costs usually does not have a happy ending,” he said.

Graboyes noted that while drug manufacturers are often accused of gouging, critics rarely consider the big financial risk required to research and sell medicines. It often takes 15 years — at an average cost of $1.5 billion — to get approval through the Food and Drug Administration, and many drugs never make it to market.

“The fact is the pharmaceutical industry’s profits are middle of the road,” Graboyes said.

Such proposals as those put forth by Oregonians for Affordable Drug Prices Now would likely have an adverse effect on health care, he said.

“In the future, people may not get well because it was not economically feasible for the manufacturer to research and market the drug that could have helped them,” Graboyes said.