﻿ Shareholders sue Southern Company over Kemper Project delays - Watchdog.org

The Southern Company is getting sued again over delays with the Kemper Project clean coal power plant.

A lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Georgia alleges that stock from the Atlanta-based utility giant traded at an artificially higher price because the company “made false and misleading statements” and failed to disclose adverse information about delays with Kemper.

The class action suit covers the period between April 25, 2012, and Oct. 29, 2013. The plaintiffs, represented by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, are seeking damages for all Southern Company stockholders during that period. The named plaintiff is the Monroe County, Michigan, Employees’ Retirement System, which was the first investor to join the suit.

The Southern Company admitted on March 31 that it is already being investigated over the estimated costs and expected in-service date of Kemper by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The investigation is focused on “accounting matters, disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting” in the pre-2010 period.

The suit alleges that the Southern Company defrauded investors by repeatedly insisting that the plant would meet its start date, even when cost overruns began to mount. On July 31, 2013, during an earnings call with investors, the utility said a $450 million cost overrun ($278 million after taxes), but insisted that the plant would meet its May 2014 start date.

On Oct. 30, 2013, the company said the plant would be delayed until the end of 2013 and the company would have to repay $133 million in federal tax credits.

The plant — which converts lignite coal mined on site into a natural gas-like substance called synthesis gas to fuel its electricity-generating turbines — was supposed to be fully operational by May 2014. The price to build the plant has soared from $1.8 billion when the project was announced to today’s figure of $7.014 billion.

The plant is still not fully operational on lignite coal and the company now says it will be the end of this month before it comes online.

