﻿ Gov. Scott announces changes to Vermont Health Connect - Watchdog.org

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Gov. Phil Scott announced changes to Vermont’s health care system during his first budget address to lawmakers on Tuesday.

“We will remove the state as middleman,” Scott said. “ … It’s an understatement that Vermont Health Connect has not lived up to expectations. Vermonters cannot afford us choosing the wrong path once again.”

Vermonters who want to purchase private insurance from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont or MVP Health Insurance will now purchase plans directly from insurers. This will save the state $2.8 million annually while having no impact on the state’s insured rates.

The budget address was the first time Scott indicated his plans for Vermont Health Connect since the release of the Strategic Solutions report at the end of 2016. The report recommended continuing with the exchange, though health care officials have questioned the impartiality of the recommendation since the company is regularly hired to fix exchanges.

Scott urged lawmakers not to stop health care reform because of uncertainties in Washington. However, the uncertain fate of the Affordable Care Act has likely caused Scott — historically a critic of the exchange — to slow down on promises to make major changes to the state’s marketplace.

Additional health care changes proposed in the budget address include a 10 percent reduction in “disproportionate share” hospital payments. These payments are used to compensate hospitals that provide care for the uninsured. Because Vermont’s uninsured rate has gone down in the last few years, the cut will reflect the current need.

Also proposed in the address, teachers will now be required to pay 20 percent, rather than 15 percent, of their health care premiums. This is much lower than what many private sector workers pay, Scott said, adding that the change could save $15 million annually.

The budget overcomes a $75 million General Fund budget gap without raising taxes. Instead, Scott proposed consolidating government agencies and eliminating presently-funded programs that are not producing results.

The Agency of Human Services, the largest state agency — and also in charge of Vermont’s health care — is responsible for $15 million of the deficit, Scott said.

Changes to eliminate the agency’s shortfall include departmental contract negotiations, saving $2.1 million, and the closing of the Windsor correctional facility, saving $3.5 million.

Experts’ opinions on Vermont Health Connect

While Scott did not convey an overall vision for the future of Vermont Health Connect, other experts have been speaking out.

The recommendation to evaluate individual pieces of the exchange is supported by administration officials and the two private insurers operating in Vermont, MVP Health Insurance and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont.

Al Gobeille, secretary for the Agency of Human Services, recently told Watchdog that the Strategic Solutions report is biased because the company is often hired to fix faulty exchanges. Gobeille recommended that each piece of the exchange be evaluated to see what is working.

Last week, representatives from both insurers testified before the Senate Health and Welfare Committee. Dawn Schneiderman, chief administrative officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield, told the committee that the contents of the report were not reflected in the recommendation to continue the exchange. Like Gobeille, Schneiderman recommended pulling apart Vermont Health Connect and working off functional systems.

Vermont Health Connect is built on a series of software patches and complex administrative webs. The exchange’s base technology, a program called Oracle, was patched over with a program called OneGate, created by a separate company called Exeter Group. The contractor went out of business in 2015 when Vermont was the company’s only remaining customer.

Software patches are problematic, private developers told Watchdog, because companies write proprietary software — programing only they understand — to lock in clients. Additionally, when a large project like Vermont Health Connect lacks a unified vision, programmers are continually scrapping software as their instructions change.

The exchange’s call center functionality is contracted through third-party vendor Maximus. While the company has a base in Vermont, it has been diverting calls out-of-state to a center in Chicago. Historically, Maximus has failed to provide adequate staffing for call centers, resulting in lengthy wait times.

Billing is also a complex system, with records located separately from the facility that prints and mails bills. Errors have resulted in delayed payments, incorrect invoices and double-billing.