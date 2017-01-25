﻿ No growth, no new taxes in Gov. Scott’s first budget address - Watchdog.org

Gov. Phil Scott delivered his first state budget address in the Vermont State House chamber Wednesday, making clear he will be a fiscal conservative.

“This isn’t going to be easy… this will be painful,” Scott said when he announced the state’s general fund would not be increased, in order to achieve a balanced budget, “by even $1.”

Public education

Emphasizing the need to hold public school costs this year, Scott called for a change to May 23, not the traditional Town Meeting Day, March 7, for voters to have their say in deciding the fate of local school budgets. The nearly three-month-long proposed delay would give school district officials more time to adjust their budgets in line with the governor’s goal.

Scott said that while he wants to make Vermont schools the best in the nation, there was work to be done before it could happen.

Student enrollment has declined, but costs continue to increase and budget preparers must take heed. Thus, Scott called for school districts statewide to put the brakes on their 2018 budgets and keep them at current levels. Additionally, he called for public school teachers to increase their own payment of health care costs from 15 to 20 percent.

Scott went on to call for increasing both early childhood education and higher education. He said he wants to make Vermont “an education destination.”

Zero growth

During the address, Scott called for zero increase in current state expenditures, which reflects his conservative, business-like philosophy of no state growth unless reflected by a growth in the overall economy.

“If we do a little belt tightening, if we really live within our means for the next couple of years,” Scott said, “the future will be bright.”

Scott used the speech to deliver on a major campaign promise: he will not allow growth of the state’s general fund to surpass the average wage growth rate of the previous six years. The general fund is funded solely by revenues collected by the state. That growth rate, according to Scott’s accounting, is 2.2 percent.

Scott left some wiggle room regarding his “no growth”, “level funding” statements for ongoing costs in the $1.53 billion general fund, already approved by lawmakers. But the general fund makes up 26.53 percent of the overall governor’s recommended FY2018 state budget totaling $5.81 billion, which includes federal funds the state receives.

Scott said citizens have to live within their means, so, too, should state government.

More proposals

Beyond the general budget and school-related issues receiving the most attention, the governor proposed specific ways to cut the cost of government and health care, address environmental and drug addiction concerns, and help working Vermonters while attracting new residents to the state.

Scott reaffirmed his desire to clean up Lake Champlain as recommended by the state treasurer’s report last week, but he wants to do it without more taxes and fees. Instead, he prefers bonding and shifting some state budget funds to the effort.

Still spotlighting the state’s opiate crisis, Scott wants to target $1 million to an opiate treatment clinic in St. Albans. He also restated an invitation to convene a state summit on opiate abuse this year.

There are several state jobs Scott would like to eliminate, including all currently unfilled state job openings, as well as 14 existing positions within the Agency of Human Services.

Scott believes marketing and advertising tools will help build Vermont’s image out-of-state; this effort will be targeted to attract new business, skilled workers, families, and tourists — at a cost of $750,000.

State agency and department heads will be tasked with finding ways to save a total of $2.4 million by looking inside their operations for ways to trim the fat.

Showing his support of middle-income Vermonters, Scott proposed more housing options within the state, all to be financed through $35 million in bonding.

While Scott didn’t focus on an overhaul of Vermont Health Connect, he proposed that users not on Medicaid be moved out of the controversial exchange to private insurance companies. The action would save the state nearly $3 million.

Scott also said he wants to close the state prison work camp in Windsor in 2018 to save the state $3.5 million.

Before leaving the House chamber, Scott concluded his first budget address with a call for action.

“For our economic security, we need to clear the way to get our economy moving and growing again,” he said. “We have an opportunity to achieve great things. But only if we are unafraid of change, and willing to make difficult choices. We must be bold, because that’s the right thing to do for all Vermonters.”

Responses

Public responses to Scott’s budget proposals began to trickle-in within moments of the governor leaving the House chamber, and early comments ranged from school budgets and higher education to affordable housing and small business: