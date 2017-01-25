﻿ Identification of Louisville’s broadband voids may help providers fill the gaps - Watchdog.org

A digital marketing firm’s work mapping internet speeds and usage in Louisville may help smaller providers fill the void.

PowerUp Labs worked in conjunction with the city of Louisville last year to develop a tool called Speed Up Louisville that invited residents to answer questions anonymously about where they live, how fast their internet is and how much they pay for their monthly bill. A test by the tool determined the download speeds of participants, adding that information to its database and mapping the results.

Using data from 4,000 participants, the study found that some neighborhoods averaged much slower speeds than others. In some examples, less well-to-do residents may be choosing cheaper internet options, but in some cases the infrastructure may not be available to produce broadband-quality speeds. In general, the western side of Louisville had much slower speeds overall, the study found.

The study found a big gap between the two main local providers: Time Warner serves about three-quarters of the city with an average speed of just over 50 megabits per second, while AT&T corners most of the rest of the market with an average speed of just 11 megabits per second. Ma Bell is, however, planning an expansion of its 1 gigabit-per-second capable GigaPower service into Louisville.

Jon Matar, CEO of PowerUp Labs, told Government Technology this transparency could boost marketplace competition. He noted that smaller providers don’t have the marketing budget of one of the tech behemoths, so a project like this helps level the playing field.

“Our vision for this is to have an accessibility map where a citizen can put in their address and see the different providers they can sign up with, and then add the data that shows how much people pay for those services and the average speeds they are getting,” Matar said.

Google wants to bring its 1 gigabit-per-second Fiber service to the Louisville area, but that plan has been fraught with controversy. After the Louisville Metro Council passed an ordinance giving Google and other providers easier and quicker access to network equipment on utility poles, AT&T sued the city and called the move a seizure of its property. A similar fight is taking place in Nashville.

The PowerUp Labs tool was inspired by a civic hacking event called Code Across, a public-government partnership showing support for open-data policies in government at the local, regional and national levels. Similar projects are taking place in Seattle, San Jose, California and Montgomery County, Maryland.