﻿ Inspection: Milwaukee County Jail meets all state standards - Watchdog.org

MILWAUKEE – Conservative Milwaukee County Sheriff David A. Clarke Jr. has picked up plenty of critics and political enemies in liberal Milwaukee.

But the outspoken sheriff runs an excellent jail, according to the latest Wisconsin Department of Corrections inspection of the Milwaukee County Jail.

The 2016 annual inspection was conducted Dec. 8-9, and the inspection report was released two weeks later.

“You and your staff should be commended for the work being accomplished at the facility to ensure the safety and security of the jail and residents of Milwaukee County,” Gregory A. Bucholtz, inspector at the DOC’s Office of Detention Facilities, wrote to Clarke in the Dec. 22 report, obtained by Wisconsin Watchdog.

The 31-page inspection document is replete with positive findings. The county jail, which houses some 970 inmates, meets nearly every DOC standard, with the exception of a couple of areas noted as “Meets Standard” and “Needs Improvement.” Such categories, including providing adequate inmate exercise and recreation time outside their cells or outdoors, appears to be beyond the jail’s control.

“Inmates in general population have sufficient amounts of time out of their cells. However, inmates are currently being lockdown in their cells between 5:45pm and 6:00pm due to staffing shortages,” the report states.

That is a funding priorities problem, and such matters are in the hands of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, many of whom have been sharply critical of Clarke’s overseeing of the jail.

Bucholtz notes the lockdown of inmates at 6 p.m., “inhibits those whose family members work during the day to receive telephone calls or video visits.”

“According to jail administration, this practice was implemented due to a lack of staffing. However, this office was informed that the practice would be discontinued early in 2017 because of the hiring of more security staff,” the inspector wrote.

A follow-up internal note from Milwaukee County Jail Inspector Richard Schmidt states:

“This is a correct statement. Human Resources has not provided quality candidates for the Correctional Officer position. Sheriff’s Office administrators have meet many times with the County Executive’s Human Resource Staff to address the extremely poor quality of the candidates and the lack of aggressive advertisement by the County for Correctional Officers.”

The report does not note the four deaths, including three inmates and a stillborn baby, at the jail in 2016.

But Clarke’s political enemies sure have.

Milwaukee politicians have called for Clarke’s head in the wake of the deaths, even as autopsy reports and other investigative documents note the inmates were very unhealthy people at the time of their passing.

This week, state Rep. David Crowley, D-Milwaukee, asked Gov. Scott Walker to remove the sheriff from office. Walker has said that is a decision for voters.

“The duty bestowed upon law-enforcement officers is to protect and serve. Unfortunately, that is not what the Sheriff of Milwaukee County is most concerned with,” Crowley wrote.

Crowley accused Clarke of “willful neglect of duties.” The politician also took aim at the sheriff’s “repeated inappropriate and incendiary comments, his promotion of violence, and use of intimidation against innocent civilians.”

The latter charges relate to a complaint filed against Clarke by a Milwaukee man who claims the sheriff illegally detained him at Milwaukee’s airport after the plane landed. Dan Black alleges he merely expressed his disapproval about Clarke wearing Dallas Cowboys gear on the day the Green Bay Packers beat the Cowboys in an NFL playoff game.

The encounter, according to the complaint, occurred during boarding for a flight from Dallas to Milwaukee.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Clarke did not view the interaction as harmless. In a Facebook post, the sheriff said he “reserves the reasonable right to pre-empt possible assault.”

Following widespread media accounts of the incident and subsequent complaint, The Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page posted a meme showing an image of Black and a message: “Cheer up, snowflake. If Sheriff Clarke were to really harass you, you wouldn’t be around to whine about it.”

While those confrontational comments may not help his cause with his powerful political enemies in Milwaukee County, the criticism on Clarke’s handling of the jail deaths in many cases is uninformed and erroneous. Clarke, a conservative who runs as a Democrat, asserts the attacks are politically motivated by people who have long wanted to drive him out of the sheriff’s office, now more than ever because of his support of Republican President Donald Trump.

As Wisconsin Watchdog has detailed in recent investigative reports, many of Clarke’s critics, particularly the mainstream media, have left out the fact the three inmates who died at the jail were some very unhealthy people dealing with the ramifications of drug abuse and serious physical illnesses.

A final autopsy obtained by Wisconsin Watchdog earlier this month showed the most recent inmate death was the result of natural causes — acute heart disease. The medical examiner’s report showed the inmate had history of drug abuse and problems from mitral valve prolapse.

“Two inmates suffered from severe cardiac disease, which became critical when coupled with the effects of hardcore drug usage prior to their incarceration, with their extensive drug histories independently noted in their death investigations,” Clarke said in a previous Wisconsin Watchdog story.

The criticism and reporting has failed to focus on Wisconsin’s other county jails — where inmate deaths and death rates are as high or higher.

As of mid-December, there were 20 inmate deaths in Wisconsin’s jails, nine of those suicides, in 2016, according to Department of Corrections statistics.

The Milwaukee County Jail has recorded four deaths in two years, all of them in a six-month span.

The smaller Brown County Jail in Green Bay has experienced three inmate deaths over the past two years; two were in 2016; both of those suicides. Outagamie County’s corrections facility in Appleton also has recorded three deaths over the period.

Dane and Waukesha county jails each have recorded three deaths since 2015. Little Monroe County, with an average inmate population of 111, documented two deaths over the period.

In Kenosha County, there have been nine inmate suicides since 2013.

The latest jail inspection notes the Milwaukee County Jail meets every standard in dealing with suicidal inmates.

“Policies and procedures are in place for the supervision and housing of inmates with suicidal ideation,” the inspection document notes.

“Procedures are in place for officers to notify supervisory staff of an inmate needing to be placed on suicide watch. Medical and Mental Health are also immediately notified. Specific housing is in place for those placed on a suicide watch. Physical security checks are being completed at least every 15 minutes at irregular intervals. Documentation is also being maintained.”

Ultimately, while the sheriff oversees the jail, the private health care provider responsible for assessing and monitoring the health of inmates is bound by a county contract. Abele, not Clarke, is charged with handling the private provider.

Any main point of concern, according to the inspection report, lies in facility and staff needs.

“Yet as noted last year, given the age, size and inmate population (939 on first day of inspection), it continues to be recommended that priority be given to the establishment of a full-time facilities manager position at the jail, similar to what is provided at the House of Correction,” the inspector wrote. “As stated in last year’s report, the timeliness to correct maintenance needs within the jail should not be underestimated in terms of maintaining a safe and secure environment for inmates, staff and the community.”