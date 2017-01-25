﻿ Gun-rights mixer foreshadows another wave of anti-gun bills in Vermont - Watchdog.org

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Forming a patchwork of orange across the Statehouse cafeteria, hundreds of sportsmen and gun-rights defenders on Tuesday met for the Vermont Federation of Sportmen’s Clubs annual mixer to prepare for another year of gun-control battles in the Legislature.

“We know there are more bills coming. It’s only been a couple of weeks; we need to stay vigilant,” said Evan Hughes, the federation’s vice president.

So far, the group’s primary concern has been S.6, a bill calling for universal background checks. Of the bill’s seven legislative sponsors, five are from Chittenden County, the state’s most populated area. Another bill of concern to sportsmen is H.6, which would ban hunting, trapping and public recreation at Berlin Pond.

Eddie Cutler, president of Gun Owners of Vermont, said the both bills violate “cornerstone” state laws including the Vermont Sportsmen’s Bill of Rights, a state statute that prohibits municipalities from regulating firearms, ammunition, hunting, fishing. and trapping. Proponents of the bill banning human activity at Berlin Pond suggest that recreation is contaminating Montpelier’s drinking water.

Gov. Phil Scott, who pledged during the campaign to defend Vermont’s nearly unmatched gun freedom, attended the mixer. He reiterated his promise that he would veto any universal background check bill that arrives on his desk. Cutler said his organization will fight to prevent gun control legislation from getting even that far.

“We trust Phil, but we are going to kill it in this building,” Cutler said. “It should not ever get to his desk.”

During Scott’s address to the crowd, state Sen. Phil Baruth, D-Chittenden, a leading gun-control advocate, cheekily asked why gun advocates weren’t calling for an end to emergency response drills in schools and other sensitive locations if guns are so safe.

Cutler told Watchdog his group supports the drills, noting that even fire drills are held despite the fact that society has trained firefighters and fire extinguishers.

Mike Covey, conservation director for the Vermont Trappers Association, said he’s concerned about another water quality bill that would ban motorized boating of any kind of all water bodies except for rivers, Lake Champlain and Lake Memphremagog. Covey said that there is no evidence that motorized vehicles are having a tangible impact on water quality.

“What is this addressing?” Covey asked, adding that the question needs to be asked of any proposed legislation. He said the same question must be asked of new gun laws in Vermont, especially since Vermont is the safest state in the nation with the lowest violent crime rate for the third straight year.

Peter Briggs, a family farmer and 2016 Republican candidate for the Addison District of the Vermont State Senate, told Watchdog he was pleased to see Second Amendment supporters networking together. He said that, of all the rights American citizens possess, the right to bear arms is essential for the protection of all other rights.

Richard Ley of Clarendon, another gun owner at the event, said he believes education is important in states with liberal gun laws. He said Vermont taught gun safety in rural schools long ago, and that it would be beneficial if that tradition made a comeback.