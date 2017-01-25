﻿ Illinois revenue bill taxes most everything but strip clubs - Watchdog.org
Illinois revenue bill taxes most everything but strip clubs

The Land of Lincoln is the Land of Taxes.

The state that brought the world the Great Emancipator it seems will tax anything standing (or sitting or stretching or sleeping) – with the exception of live nude dancing.

Photo by Astropolitics.org

LAND OF TAXES: A new amendment to Illinois’ revenue bill in the General Assembly calls for a litany of new taxes.

On Tuesday, State Sen. Toi Hutchinson, D-Chicago Heights, filed new language to Senate Bill 9, aka the Senate’s revenue omnibus bill.

SB 9 is part of a package of 13 bills making its way through the Illinois General Assembly, according to a report by the Illinois Chamber of Commerce.

The proposal calls for the removal of Illinois’ controversial soda tax proposal to be replaced by the Business Opportunity Tax Act. The tax would be imposed on businesses based on staffing numbers. Beginning July 1, 2017, a tax would be imposed on qualified businesses for the “privilege of doing business in the state.” The bigger the business, of course, the steeper the tax – from $225 to $15,000.

The bill also would raise the corporate income tax rate to 7 percent and personal income tax rate to 4.99 percent. It establishes “service taxes” on storage businesses, amusements, repair and maintenance, landscaping, and laundry and dry-cleaning services.

And, just what business and consumers have been clamoring for, a tax on cable television services and direct broadcast satellite services.

Particular adult services, however, would get a pass under the bill.

The bill would repeal the Adult Entertainment Tax, effective Jan. 1, 2018.

Operators of live adult entertainment facilities – strip clubs – would no longer have to pay the tax. Illinois charges operators a surcharge amounting to $3 per person entering the establishment.

