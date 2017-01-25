﻿ Abbott may ease off wife-beater prosecutions - Watchdog.org

Gov. Greg Abbott is threatening to cut funding meant to prosecute wife-beaters in order to make a political point about immigration.

He also is threatening to cut funding for therapy for child victims of traumatic crimes, along with other services for crime victims.

Abbott, in a letter sent this week to Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez, threatened to cut off $1.8 million in funds coming from the governor’s office to the county if Hernandez did not change her stance on cooperating with federal immigration officials.

The newly elected Hernandez has said her office will ignore most detention requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a change of policy from her predecessor.

The detainer requests can create liability and civil rights problems for counties, as they sometimes involve holding people in jail without probable cause after they’ve posted bail on the charge for which they were arrested.

While illegal immigrants who get deported rarely sue, U.S. citizens about whom ICE was mistaken can and do file lawsuits over the violation of their civil rights.

In the letter, Abbott also made a claim that appears intended to alarm the public, as he and Hernandez would both likely know it to be false:

“Under your reckless policy, for example, dangerous criminal aliens convicted of felonies like murder; aggravated assault; human trafficking, including child sex trafficking; aggravated kidnapping; inducing sexual performance by a child or indecency with a child; dangerous gang activities; and the manufacture or delivery of deadly substances such as heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, GHB, PCP and ketamine will be turned loose into Travis County without permitting ICE the opportunity to collect them.”

These are first- and second-degree felonies that are punished with state jail time, meaning ICE would need to “collect” such criminals from a state facility after their sentence, not from Travis County Jail.

For less dramatic crimes punished with time in county jail, Abbott’s point would stand, but it’s not clear he wishes to argue in a straightforward fashion for the deportation of immigrants convicted of misdemeanors, or immigrants charged but not convicted.

In November 2014, President Barack Obama promised to focus deportation efforts on “felons, not families,” but he didn’t keep that promise.

Data obtained by the Marshall Project showed that fewer than 20 percent of the deportees since then “had potentially violent convictions, such as assault, DUI or weapons offenses.” Roughly 60 percent of the deportees had either no conviction or an immigration-related conviction only.

The issue is a largely symbolic one, as Travis County could choose on its own to fund any programs that Abbott cuts off. But it has served as material for Abbott’s latest Twitterstorms about cracking down on sanctuary cities, and it gets him on Fox News.

The Governor’s Office’s own report on the programs Abbott is threatening to cut tout the Travis County youth trauma therapy program as one its highlights. The project helped “1,464 youth, ages 13 to 18, who have experienced trauma … to improve (their) behavioral and emotional functioning and coping skills,” the report states.

Other programs that received grants in 2016 that could be hit include the county’s prostitution prevention program, its drug diversion court, an accelerated prosecution program for domestic violence cases, a domestic violence victim outreach program, and youth drug and career programs.

Contact Jon Cassidy at @jpcassidy000 or [email protected].