﻿ School board chairs respond to Gov. Scott’s budget request - Watchdog.org

In an effort to make good on his promise of fiscal restraint to Vermonters, Gov. Phil Scott may have to butt heads with various school boards that want bigger budgets.

On Tuesday, during his first budget address, Scott requested that the fiscal year 2018 school budgets be level funded from the year prior.

The governor’s overall plan calls for $83.7 million for higher education and $27 million for retired teachers’ health insurance, among several other initiatives totaling over $135.9 million in new state education spending. About $86 million from the General Fund would be used to help alleviate these costs, leaving about $50 million in new costs.

Having schools level-fund this year would help bridge the gap, according to Scott. However, most school budgets are already completed, and it has taken board members a long time to get there.

“The timing of all this is just added stress and work for the central office,” said Patrick Healy, chair of the Twinfield Union School Board. His board learned about Scott’s proposal a few hours before finalizing its budget to be voted on in March. It was not adjusted for the last minute proposal; the board wants more answers before they go at it again.

“My question is, what is the definition of level funding?” Healy asked. “Dollar total? Per student?”

In its current draft, the budget for Twinfield’s two-town district has a level tax rate for Plainfield, but for Marshfield it will go up four cents.

Healy said that if they were to scale back and level-fund total education spending, it would amount to $328,000 in cuts. He said they are already having their business manager figure out what most of that cutting might entail.

Another X-factor for their budget is that they’re still negotiating with the teachers union on salary and benefits. Healy said this proposal would almost certainly impact negotiations.

“I would assume so,” he said. “I would assume it will change negotiations right across the state.”

Healy said he ultimately wants to support Scott’s moves, but this one will be tricky.

“I voted for Phil and I am supportive of exploring all of his ideas for school funding,” he said. “We need to find a lasting solution as I believe this tax pressure is stifling our creative thinking in regards to educating our students through different and innovative pathways. I would like our school boards to be able to focus on the best practices for educating our youth without always having the thought of tax implications looming in our minds.”

Montpelier School Board member Michele Braun said her board’s 2018 budget is also not level funded. She said that while they were fortunate enough to have rising enrollment, which initially increases income, educating more students combined with more state mandates ultimately led to increased costs.

“Our board worked diligently with our district leadership team. We undertook an unprecedented level of community engagement, and I think we were very responsive to what we heard from the community,” she said.

Based on comments she’s read by legislators, Braun said, at least some of the early chatter leans towards this not being implemented.

“I would be surprised if the Legislature was able to take action to implement this prior to our voting in March,” she said.

Were it implemented, Braun thinks it will cause her board lots of headaches. She said most of their primary expenses are salary and benefits, so that would mean reducing staff, cutting programs and larger classes, and it would hamper their ability to implement state mandates like “flexible pathways and personalization.”

“It would make it difficult for Montpelier Public Schools to meet its students’ needs,” she said. “And other schools in the state may be in much more dire consequences, like schools that are seeing declining enrollment.”

She also mentioned that Scott’s extended budget deadline of May 23 would throw off the traditional hiring timeline.

“To hold entire faculty and staff jobs until (the) end of May is beyond irresponsible,” Braun said, adding that there was a “shock factor” to the whole thing.

“I understand frustration that there’s no reduction in property taxes; I think it’s clear that was never going to happen — at least not quickly,” Braun said. “All I heard him talk about was delaying Act 46, nothing about level funding K-12 education.”